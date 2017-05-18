NBA Playoffs 2017: Updated Standings, Conference Finals Schedule and More

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors continue to roll through the 2017 postseason unbeaten. The two teams combine for a 19-0 record, which is a first in NBA history, per ESPN Stats & Info:

On Wednesday, the defending champions tipped off their series against the No. 1-seeded Boston Celtics. Cleveland jumped off to a quick start and never let up on its opponent. The 10-day rest put the Cavaliers in a good position to refocus and take the court with the energy needed to maintain a stronghold on a resilient club.

The victory for the Cavaliers came on the heels of the Warriors' dominant performance in Game 2 against the San Antonio Spurs.

Two squads that play solid team basketball will attempt to stop two clubs steamrolling through competition. What's the upcoming schedule for the remaining series? Will either defending conference champion lose a game in the current matchup?

Eastern Conference Series: Cleveland leads Boston 1-0

Game 1: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics (117-104 CLE)

Game 2: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics on TNT at 8:30 p.m. (Fri., May 19)

Game 3: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers on TNT at 8:30 p.m. (Sun., May 21)

Game 4: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers on TNT at 8:30 p.m. (Tue., May 23)

*Game 5: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics on TNT at 8:30 p.m. (Thu., May 25)

*Game 6: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers on TNT at 8:30 p.m. (Sat., May 27)

*Game 7: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics on TNT at 8:30 p.m. (Mon., May 29)

Western Conference Series: Golden State leads San Antonio 2-0

Game 1: San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors (113-111 GS)

Game 2: San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors (136-100 GS)

Game 3: Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs on ESPN at 9:00 p.m. (Sat., May 20)

Game 4: Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs on ESPN at 9:00 p.m. (Mon., May 22)

*Game 5: San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors on ESPN at 9:00 p.m. (Wed., May 24)

*Game 6: Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs on ESPN at 9:00 p.m. (Fri., May 26)

*Game 7: San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors on ESPN at 9:00 p.m. (Sun., May 28)

Note: *Game played if necessary

No. 1 Boston Celtics vs. No. 2 Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0 CLE)

The Cavaliers led by 22 points going into the locker room at halftime. After a tough seven-game series, the Celtics didn't look to have much spring in their steps. LeBron James and Kevin Love combined for 70 points, which included 17 at the free-throw line. As a team, Boston attempted 18 free throws.

Cleveland came into the game in attack mode. Boston failed to counter an aggressive play style that attacked the paint and capitalized on extra scoring opportunities at the charity stripe.

Surprisingly, ESPN's basketball power index projected the Celtics as the favorite on their court, per ESPN Stats & Info:

That's why they play the actual games. At home, Boston looked similar to the Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers in the previous series. The Celtics can't afford to play with fire and fall behind 0-2 going on the road as they did in the opening round against the Chicago Bulls.

Head coach Brad Stevens must find ways to limit James' teammates, and it starts with effort on perimeter defense. Love found his stroke from three-point territory without much resistance, per ESPN Stats & Info:

Kyrie Irving continued to struggle shooting from the field (4-of-11 FG, 0-3 3PT). Expect him to take a lot of shot in Game 2 in order to find his groove. Keep on eye on Tristan Thompson inside the paint. He made all seven of his shot attempts and fell one rebound short of a double-double in Game 1.

Nonetheless, the Celtics should be to able to pull off one game due to their perimeter shooting. Stevens' group will split the series with a tight Game 2 victory.

Game 2 Prediction: Celtics 105, Cavaliers 101

No. 1 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 2 San Antonio Spurs (2-0 GS)

The Spurs haven't been able to keep pace with the Warriors since Kawhi Leonard landed on Zaza Pachulia's foot in the third quarter of Game 1, per SportsCenter's Twitter handle:

Between Leonard's defense and ability to lead the team in scoring, the Warriors have a soft matchup without Spurs' quiet leader on the court. Golden State routed San Antonio by 36 points in Game 2 to go up 2-0, which doesn't bode well for Gregg Popovich-coached teams in the playoffs, per ESPN Stats & Info:

According to SI.com reporter Ben Golliver, Popovich put the onus on LaMarcus Aldridge to carry a larger load:

In Game 2, Aldridge logged his second single-digit scoring performance (8 points) in the 2017 postseason. The Spurs need all of the help possible to match baskets with the highest-scoring team, averaging 117.1 points per contest through 10 playoff games.

Popovich tagged Leonard as questionable for Game 3, per The Vertical's Michael Lee, citing re-aggravation as a concern:

The NBA stretched the time lapse between Game 2 on Tuesday and Game 3 on Saturday, but Leonard's injury may still keep him out. If active, he'll have a hard time asserting himself on defense with a bad ankle.

The Warriors should win Game 3 on the road with or without Leonard on the court for the Spurs.

Game 2 Prediction: Warriors 110, Spurs 101

Stats provided by ESPN.com and Basketball Reference unless otherwise noted.