Paul Pierce Says Celtics Should Trade No. 1 Pick in 2017 NBA Draft

Less than 24 hours after inadvertently helping the Boston Celtics land the No. 1 overall selection in the 2017 NBA draft, Paul Pierce said he wants his former team to move the pick.

"You trade this pick, because he (Markelle Fultz) cannot help the Celtics get over the top. The window is now," Pierce said Wednesday on ESPN's The Jump (h/t Chris Walder of The Score).

"You're a 50-win team, you're the No. 1 seed. You have to build on this momentum. If you can acquire a Paul George, Jimmy Butler, or Gordon (Hayward) from Utah, you have to do it."

The Celtics won the lottery Tuesday night with a Brooklyn Nets pick acquired when Pierce and Kevin Garnett were traded to Brooklyn in 2013. Pierce played one season with the Nets before leaving as a free agent, and the deal is already considered one of the worst in NBA history.

