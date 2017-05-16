Paul Pierce Jokingly Takes Credit for Celtics Landing Top Pick in 2017 NBA Draft

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce provided his old team with one more gift as he heads into retirement.

The Celtics won the No. 1 pick in Tuesday's draft lottery by virtue of the Brooklyn Nets' selection, and Pierce responded in kind:

Boston owned the rights to swap picks with Brooklyn because of a 2013 trade between the franchises. It sent Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Jason Terry and D.J. White to the Nets in exchange for Gerald Wallace, Kris Humphries, MarShon Brooks, Kris Joseph, Keith Bogans, three first-round picks (2014, 2016 and 2018) and the right to swap first-rounders this year.

Pierce, of course, did plenty for the Celtics as a 10-time All-Star and the 2008 NBA Finals MVP, but this firmly justified the front office's decision to move on when it did.

Things couldn't have worked out better for the Celtics, as the Nets finished with the worst record in the league this season (20-62) and had the best chances at the No. 1 pick entering Tuesday's lottery. They stand in stark contrast to Boston, who will face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals as the No. 1 seed with home-court advantage.

The Celtics are one of the four remaining teams with championship hopes this year and are even better positioned to remain competitive in the future with the No. 1 pick.

They are probably fine with Pierce taking credit for that.