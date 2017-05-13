Celtics Rumors: Agents Fearful for Rookie Clients Drafted by 'Loaded' Boston

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Agents for top prospects in the 2017 NBA draft on June 22 are reportedly worried about what would happen to their clients if the "loaded" Boston Celtics selected them.

On Saturday, ESPN's Chad Ford passed along comments one player representative made about the situation with the Celtics, who finished with the Eastern Conference's best record and are still alive in the 2017 NBA playoffs but will pick early in the draft thanks to a swap with the Brooklyn Nets.

"I have deep respect for the Celtics," the agent said. "They may have the best GM and head coach in the league. But I'd have to understand what the plan would be for my client before I let them come. They are loaded at every position. There's a real danger that they take a player and either he plays a limited role [off] the bench or he becomes an asset to be traded to a situation that we're uncomfortable with. It's tough."

Boston owns the best chance (25 percent) to land the first overall pick in Tuesday's NBA draft lottery thanks to the Nets' dreadful 20-62 campaign. The Celts will draft no worse than fourth, which means they are guaranteed a shot at one of the class' most coveted players.

A trio of point guards—Washington's Markelle Fultz, UCLA's Lonzo Ball and Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox—along with Kansas small forward Josh Jackson headline the group of available prospects.

Jackson makes the most sense from the group since the Celtics already feature star point guard Isaiah Thomas. Even the Jayhawks standout would be forced to contend with Jae Crowder and Jaylen Brown for playing time at the 3 for a team not expected to lose any key pieces in free agency, though.

That's an unusual situation for a prized rookie, most of whom are drafted to rebuilding teams where they can immediately take on massive roles.

In turn, the Celtics might try to leverage the pick to acquire an established star. Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reported ahead of February's trade deadline that Boston included the selection in talks with the Indiana Pacers for Paul George, but the sides never reached a deal.

How much the Celtics can demand likely depends on where they land after the lottery. The first pick, giving the other team an option to choose from any of the aforementioned top players, would command far more on the trade market than if Boston slides to No. 4.

If the C's keep the selection, whatever prospect they choose will need to earn playing time, which understandably seems to have agents rattled with six weeks until the draft at the Barclays Center in New York.