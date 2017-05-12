    NBA Combine Results 2017: Friday Measurements, Highlights and Top Prospects

    CHICAGO, IL - MAY 12: Terrance Ferguson #21 participates in drills during Day Two of the NBA Draft Combine at Quest MultiSport Complex on May 12, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    The televised portion of the 2017 NBA Draft Combine reached its conclusion Friday with another day of athletic testing and on-court work. The event will continue through Sunday ahead of the draft lottery, which is scheduled for Tuesday night.

    Most of the class' top prospects opted against participating in the combine. Golden State Warriors superstar forward Kevin Durant agreed with their decision, saying he was laughed at for a lack of strength and would skip the event if he could go back in time, per ESPN's Chris Haynes.

    Let's check out all of the testing results from the nearly 70 players who did show up in Chicago. That's followed by a recap of some notable storylines from Friday's action.

    Final Combine Numbers

    Anthro Measurements

    2017 NBA Draft Combine: Anthro Results
    ProspectPos.Body Fat %Hand LengthHand WidthHeight w/o ShoesHeight w/ ShoesStanding ReachWeightWingspan
    Edrice AdebayoPF-C5.20%9.508.756' 8.75''6' 9.75''9' 0''242.67' 2.75''
    Rawle AlkinsSG-SF11.00%8.7510.006' 2.5''6' 3.75''8' 3''222.66' 8.75''
    Kadeem AllenPG6.40%8.508.756' 1''6' 2.25''8' 3.5''192.46' 9.25''
    Jarrett AllenC7.40%9.5010.506' 9''6' 10.25''9' 1.5''233.67' 5.25''
    Ike AnigboguC5.40%9.5010.006' 8.5''6' 9.75''9' 2.5''252.27' 6.25''
    OG AnunobySF6.80%9.259.506' 6.25''6' 7.75''8' 11.5''232.47' 2.25''
    Jamel ArtisSG-SF11.90%9.259.756' 5.5''6' 6.75''8' 9''213.26' 10''
    Dwayne BaconSG-SF7.90%8.7510.006' 4.75''6' 6.25''8' 7.5''221.66' 10''
    V.J. BeachemSG-SF6.80%8.509.006' 6.25''6' 8''8' 8.5''193.46' 10.25''
    Jordan BellPF5.40%9.259.506' 7''6' 8.5''8' 8.5''223.66' 11.75''
    Jaron BlossomgameSF5.70%8.7510.256' 5.75''6' 6.75''8' 8.5''218.66' 10''
    Chris BoucherPF5.40%9.2510.506' 8''6' 9.5''9' 2.5''182.27' 4''
    Tony BradleyC12.00%9.509.506' 9.25''6' 10.75''9' 4.5''248.87' 5''
    Isaiah BriscoePG11.00%9.009.256' 1.25''6' 2.75''8' 3.5''222.46' 9''
    Dillon BrooksSG-SF7.50%8.259.256' 5''6' 6''8' 4.5''220.26' 6''
    Thomas BryantPF-C9.40%9.5010.256' 9.5''6' 10.75''9' 4.5''247.87' 6''
    Zach CollinsPF-C8.90%8.759.256' 10.25''7' 0''9' 3''232.27' 1''
    John CollinsPF5.40%9.0010.006' 8.25''6' 9.5''8' 10.5''225.26' 11.25''
    Hamidou DialloSG-SF5.20%8.509.506' 3.75''6' 5''8' 5.5''197.46' 11.25''
    Tyler DorseySG4.70%8.509.256' 3''6' 4.5''8' 3.5''182.66' 5.25''
    Damyean DotsonSG-SF5.30%8.509.256' 4.5''6' 5.5''8' 4''205.26' 9''
    PJ DozierSG6.10%8.509.506' 5.25''6' 6.75''8' 5''200.66' 11''
    Jawun EvansPG9.10%8.007.755' 10.75''5' 11.5''7' 11''185.26' 5.5''
    Terrance FergusonSG-SF5.80%8.5010.006' 5.5''6' 7''8' 7''184.46' 8.75''
    De'Aaron FoxPG4.50%8.508.506' 2''6' 3.25''8' 4''169.66' 6.5''
    Harry GilesPF5.20%9.5010.756' 9.25''6' 10.5''9' 1.5''232.07' 3.25''
    Josh HartSG-SF5.80%8.509.506' 3.75''6' 5''8' 5''209.26' 8.25''
    Nigel HayesPF11.50%8.7510.006' 6.25''6' 7.5''8' 8.5''254.27' 3.25''
    Isaiah HicksPF7.70%8.759.756' 7.25''6' 8.5''8' 9''233.47' 0.5''
    Wesley IwunduSG-SF4.00%8.759.506' 5.5''6' 6.75''8' 9.5''193.47' 1''
    Frank JacksonPG6.70%8.259.006' 2''6' 3.5''8' 2''201.66' 7.5''
    Justin Jackson (UMD)SF7.10%9.009.506' 5.75''6' 7''8' 11''219.47' 3.25''
    Justin Jackson (UNC)SF8.10%8.759.256' 7''6' 8.25''8' 8.5''200.86' 11''
    Jonathan JeannePF-C8.70%9.5010.007' 0.75''7' 2''9' 5.5''207.47' 6.5''
    Peter JokSG-SF11.00%8.259.506' 4.25''6' 5.75''8' 6''202.46' 8''
    Andrew JonesSG4.90%8.509.006' 3''6' 4.25''8' 3.5''185.06' 6.5''
    Luke KennardSG-SF6.60%8.008.756' 4.5''6' 5.5''8' 2.5''196.26' 5.25''
    Kyle KuzmaSF-SG9.40%8.509.506' 8''6' 9.5''8' 11.5''222.67' 0.25''
    TJ LeafPF6.80%8.509.506' 8.75''6' 9.75''8' 11''222.26' 11''
    Tyler LydonPF13.60%8.758.756' 8.25''6' 9.5''8' 11.5''215.07' 0''
    Frank Mason IIIPG4.30%8.009.255' 11''6' 0''7' 10''188.86' 3.25''
    Kennedy MeeksC11.50%8.758.756' 8.75''6' 10.25''8' 10''276.67' 1''
    Eric MikaPF-C6.50%8.258.756' 8.5''6' 9.75''8' 10.5''232.86' 10''
    Donovan MitchellSG5.90%8.509.506' 1.25''6' 3''8' 1''211.46' 10''
    Monte MorrisPG6.90%8.258.756' 1.25''6' 2.5''8' 0.5''175.26' 4''
    Johnathan MotleyPF-%9.009.506' 7.75''6' 8.75''9' 0''238.27' 4''
    Svi MykhailiukSG-SF11.40%8.009.256' 6.5''6' 7.5''8' 4''219.66' 5''
    Semi OjeleyeSF-SG5.50%8.759.506' 5.25''6' 6.75''8' 6''241.46' 9.75''
    Cameron OliverPF7.70%9.5010.256' 7''6' 8.25''8' 10.5''238.67' 1.25''
    Justin PattonC7.80%8.759.756' 10''6' 11.25''9' 3.5''229.07' 3''
    Alec PetersPF8.80%8.7510.006' 7.25''6' 8.75''8' 9''232.06' 10.75''
    Ivan RabbPF6.80%8.759.006' 8.75''6' 10''9' 1''219.67' 1.5''
    Davon ReedSG-SF6.50%9.259.506' 4.5''6' 5.5''8' 6''206.27' 0''
    Devin RobinsonSF3.20%9.2510.256' 7''6' 8.25''8' 10''189.67' 0.75''
    Kobi SimmonsPG5.00%8.509.506' 3.25''6' 4.5''8' 3''166.26' 6''
    Edmond SumnerPG8.30%8.259.006' 4''6' 5.75''8' 6.5''176.46' 9''
    Caleb SwaniganPF-9.5010.256' 7.5''6' 8.5''9' 0''245.67' 3''
    Sindarius ThornwellSG-SF7.80%8.758.756' 3.5''6' 4.75''8' 7''211.66' 10''
    Melo TrimblePG10.60%8.008.756' 1.25''6' 2.5''7' 11.5''195.26' 2''
    Moritz WagnerPF6.70%8.7510.756' 10''6' 11.25''9' 0''231.27' 0''
    Derrick Walton Jr.PG5.80%8.008.505' 11''6' 0.75''7' 11''188.66' 2.5''
    Thomas WelshPF-C10.90%9.0010.506' 11.5''7' 0.5''9' 1.5''254.07' 0''
    Derrick WhitePG6.20%8.258.506' 3.25''6' 4.5''8' 5.5''189.86' 7.5''
    Nigel Williams-GossPG5.60%8.759.256' 1.5''6' 3''8' 3''190.26' 7.25''
    D.J. WilsonPF6.40%9.2510.256' 8.75''6' 10.5''9' 1.5''234.47' 3''
    Omer YurtsevenC7.60%9.0010.506' 10.5''6' 11.75''9' 0.5''248.47' 1''
    Strength and Agility

    2017 NBA Draft Combine: Strength and Agility Results
    ProspectPos.Lane Agility (Seconds)Shuttle Run (Seconds)Three Quarter Sprint (Seconds)Standing Vertical Leap (Inches)Max Vertical Leap (Inches)
    Edrice AdebayoPF-C11.943.243.2433.538.5
    Rawle AlkinsSG-SF11.993.183.3031.540.5
    Kadeem AllenPG11.242.983.1533.035.5
    Jarrett AllenC11.822.993.2131.535.5
    Ike AnigboguC12.523.483.4429.532.5
    OG AnunobySF-----
    Jamel ArtisSG-SF11.623.083.4423.531.0
    Dwayne BaconSG-SF11.703.223.2230.036.5
    V.J. BeachemSG-SF11.183.193.2630.037.0
    Jordan BellPF10.632.833.2131.538.0
    Jaron BlossomgameSF11.473.353.1731.035.5
    Chris BoucherPF-----
    Tony BradleyC11.792.993.4424.527.5
    Isaiah BriscoePG10.952.853.3828.033.5
    Dillon BrooksSG-SF11.143.243.2131.037.5
    Thomas BryantPF-C11.423.123.3725.533.0
    Zach CollinsPF-C-----
    John CollinsPF11.663.273.2733.037.5
    Hamidou DialloSG-SF10.882.793.1134.544.5
    Tyler DorseySG10.552.983.1630.536.0
    Damyean DotsonSG-SF11.183.033.1331.538.0
    PJ DozierSG10.842.983.1534.039.0
    Jawun EvansPG11.343.263.2127.533.5
    Terrance FergusonSG-SF11.163.223.3228.538.0
    De?Aaron FoxPG-----
    Markelle FultzPG-----
    Harry GilesPF11.083.003.3427.032.5
    Josh HartSG-SF11.153.023.1827.535.5
    Nigel HayesPF11.812.943.2729.033.5
    Isaiah HicksPF12.313.313.3631.537.0
    Wesley IwunduSG-SF11.253.233.3631.536.0
    Frank JacksonPG10.942.703.1435.542.0
    Justin Jackson (UMD)SF11.783.083.4326.531.5
    Justin Jackson (UNC)SF10.803.063.3029.535.5
    Jonathan JeannePF-C12.613.163.3629.031.5
    Peter JokSG-SF11.342.933.4126.531.0
    Andrew JonesSG11.383.193.3527.035.0
    Luke KennardSG-SF-----
    Kyle KuzmaSF-SG10.722.983.2527.034.0
    TJ LeafPF11.553.273.2729.034.5
    Tyler LydonPF11.682.813.4629.533.5
    Frank Mason IIIPG11.413.093.1834.041.0
    Kennedy MeeksC12.913.353.5028.030.5
    Eric MikaPF-C11.712.963.3829.032.0
    Donovan MitchellSG11.533.073.0136.540.5
    Monte MorrisPG11.003.203.1928.033.5
    Johnathan MotleyPF-----
    Svi MykhailiukSG-SF12.403.253.5327.033.0
    Semi OjeleyeSF-SG10.583.073.1635.040.5
    Cameron OliverPF12.173.313.1628.039.5
    Justin PattonC11.803.313.4626.030.5
    Alec PetersPF-----
    Ivan RabbPF12.683.233.3528.532.5
    Davon ReedSG-SF11.373.213.3428.536.0
    Devin RobinsonSF12.853.613.2335.541.5
    Kobi SimmonsPG11.152.983.1830.538.5
    Edmond SumnerPG-----
    Caleb SwaniganPF-----
    Sindarius ThornwellSG-SF11.483.033.3627.030.5
    Melo TrimblePG10.752.923.2724.532.0
    Moritz WagnerPF12.002.983.3525.532.5
    Derrick Walton Jr.PG11.283.123.2936.032.5
    Thomas WelshPF-C-----
    Derrick WhitePG10.842.923.0835.536.5
    Nigel Williams-GossPG10.423.083.1927.534.5
    D.J. WilsonPF-----
    Omer YurtsevenC12.853.303.4526.031.5
    Friday Recap

    Frank Mason III continued to show he possesses first-round talent, but the question is whether his size will prevent him from rising up draft boards over the next month. The Kansas product did everything in his power to show he can be an asset, even without prototypical size.

    Mike Schmitz of Draft Express noted the point guard did all the little things right:

    Mason averaged 20.9 points, 5.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 49 percent from the field, including 47.1 percent from beyond the arc in his final season with the Jayhawks. If he does fall into the second round, he has the look of a steal.

    Jonathan Jeanne is another player who potentially made a move over the past few days. The 19-year-old Frenchman is still raw from a technical standpoint and his frame must fill out in order to survive the rigors of an NBA season, but the talent and athleticism is there.

    Draft Express' Jonathan Givony is growing more bullish on the post prospect:

    Meanwhile, South Carolina's PJ Dozier continues to show aggressiveness and explosiveness attacking the basket, which should translate well to the next level. If he can improve his three-point shooting, he can become something special. He shot 29.8 percent from long range with the Gamecocks last season.

    The NBA Draft noted the shooting guard provided one of the top highlights on Day 2:

    Sindarius Thornwell, Dozier's college teammate, doesn't feature his fellow guard's jump-out-the-gym athleticism, but he's a more well-rounded player right now. His results and performance at the combine may help him solidify his first-round status, though.

    John Del Bianco of 247Sports passed along comments the reigning SEC Player of the Year made at the combine about his mindset.

    "I tell them I'm not a lottery pick, but I feel like I'm a lottery player," Thornwell said. "I'm a glue guy, feel like I can come in and produce on both ends of the court, most importantly the defensive end. I know teams are always looks for guys to play defense and guard. I feel like I'm that type of guy. ... I feel I'm one of the best defenders in the draft. My numbers prove it."

    Finally, James Anderson of Rotowire provided his list of the top performers on Day 2:

    Cole Zwicker of NetScouts based his analysis on the five-on-five work:

    Ultimately, in recent years the combine has started to morph into an event where prospects from mostly outside the lottery can come to help make their case rather than a showcase of the top players in the class. That's exactly what happened this year, and players like Mason and Dozier took advantage.