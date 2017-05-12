NBA Combine Results 2017: Friday Measurements, Highlights and Top Prospects

NBA Combine Results 2017: Friday Measurements, Highlights and Top ProspectsMay 12, 2017
The televised portion of the 2017 NBA Draft Combine reached its conclusion Friday with another day of athletic testing and on-court work. The event will continue through Sunday ahead of the draft lottery, which is scheduled for Tuesday night.
Most of the class' top prospects opted against participating in the combine. Golden State Warriors superstar forward Kevin Durant agreed with their decision, saying he was laughed at for a lack of strength and would skip the event if he could go back in time, per ESPN's Chris Haynes.
Let's check out all of the testing results from the nearly 70 players who did show up in Chicago. That's followed by a recap of some notable storylines from Friday's action.
Final Combine Numbers
Anthro Measurements
|2017 NBA Draft Combine: Anthro Results
|Prospect
|Pos.
|Body Fat %
|Hand Length
|Hand Width
|Height w/o Shoes
|Height w/ Shoes
|Standing Reach
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Edrice Adebayo
|PF-C
|5.20%
|9.50
|8.75
|6' 8.75''
|6' 9.75''
|9' 0''
|242.6
|7' 2.75''
|Rawle Alkins
|SG-SF
|11.00%
|8.75
|10.00
|6' 2.5''
|6' 3.75''
|8' 3''
|222.6
|6' 8.75''
|Kadeem Allen
|PG
|6.40%
|8.50
|8.75
|6' 1''
|6' 2.25''
|8' 3.5''
|192.4
|6' 9.25''
|Jarrett Allen
|C
|7.40%
|9.50
|10.50
|6' 9''
|6' 10.25''
|9' 1.5''
|233.6
|7' 5.25''
|Ike Anigbogu
|C
|5.40%
|9.50
|10.00
|6' 8.5''
|6' 9.75''
|9' 2.5''
|252.2
|7' 6.25''
|OG Anunoby
|SF
|6.80%
|9.25
|9.50
|6' 6.25''
|6' 7.75''
|8' 11.5''
|232.4
|7' 2.25''
|Jamel Artis
|SG-SF
|11.90%
|9.25
|9.75
|6' 5.5''
|6' 6.75''
|8' 9''
|213.2
|6' 10''
|Dwayne Bacon
|SG-SF
|7.90%
|8.75
|10.00
|6' 4.75''
|6' 6.25''
|8' 7.5''
|221.6
|6' 10''
|V.J. Beachem
|SG-SF
|6.80%
|8.50
|9.00
|6' 6.25''
|6' 8''
|8' 8.5''
|193.4
|6' 10.25''
|Jordan Bell
|PF
|5.40%
|9.25
|9.50
|6' 7''
|6' 8.5''
|8' 8.5''
|223.6
|6' 11.75''
|Jaron Blossomgame
|SF
|5.70%
|8.75
|10.25
|6' 5.75''
|6' 6.75''
|8' 8.5''
|218.6
|6' 10''
|Chris Boucher
|PF
|5.40%
|9.25
|10.50
|6' 8''
|6' 9.5''
|9' 2.5''
|182.2
|7' 4''
|Tony Bradley
|C
|12.00%
|9.50
|9.50
|6' 9.25''
|6' 10.75''
|9' 4.5''
|248.8
|7' 5''
|Isaiah Briscoe
|PG
|11.00%
|9.00
|9.25
|6' 1.25''
|6' 2.75''
|8' 3.5''
|222.4
|6' 9''
|Dillon Brooks
|SG-SF
|7.50%
|8.25
|9.25
|6' 5''
|6' 6''
|8' 4.5''
|220.2
|6' 6''
|Thomas Bryant
|PF-C
|9.40%
|9.50
|10.25
|6' 9.5''
|6' 10.75''
|9' 4.5''
|247.8
|7' 6''
|Zach Collins
|PF-C
|8.90%
|8.75
|9.25
|6' 10.25''
|7' 0''
|9' 3''
|232.2
|7' 1''
|John Collins
|PF
|5.40%
|9.00
|10.00
|6' 8.25''
|6' 9.5''
|8' 10.5''
|225.2
|6' 11.25''
|Hamidou Diallo
|SG-SF
|5.20%
|8.50
|9.50
|6' 3.75''
|6' 5''
|8' 5.5''
|197.4
|6' 11.25''
|Tyler Dorsey
|SG
|4.70%
|8.50
|9.25
|6' 3''
|6' 4.5''
|8' 3.5''
|182.6
|6' 5.25''
|Damyean Dotson
|SG-SF
|5.30%
|8.50
|9.25
|6' 4.5''
|6' 5.5''
|8' 4''
|205.2
|6' 9''
|PJ Dozier
|SG
|6.10%
|8.50
|9.50
|6' 5.25''
|6' 6.75''
|8' 5''
|200.6
|6' 11''
|Jawun Evans
|PG
|9.10%
|8.00
|7.75
|5' 10.75''
|5' 11.5''
|7' 11''
|185.2
|6' 5.5''
|Terrance Ferguson
|SG-SF
|5.80%
|8.50
|10.00
|6' 5.5''
|6' 7''
|8' 7''
|184.4
|6' 8.75''
|De'Aaron Fox
|PG
|4.50%
|8.50
|8.50
|6' 2''
|6' 3.25''
|8' 4''
|169.6
|6' 6.5''
|Harry Giles
|PF
|5.20%
|9.50
|10.75
|6' 9.25''
|6' 10.5''
|9' 1.5''
|232.0
|7' 3.25''
|Josh Hart
|SG-SF
|5.80%
|8.50
|9.50
|6' 3.75''
|6' 5''
|8' 5''
|209.2
|6' 8.25''
|Nigel Hayes
|PF
|11.50%
|8.75
|10.00
|6' 6.25''
|6' 7.5''
|8' 8.5''
|254.2
|7' 3.25''
|Isaiah Hicks
|PF
|7.70%
|8.75
|9.75
|6' 7.25''
|6' 8.5''
|8' 9''
|233.4
|7' 0.5''
|Wesley Iwundu
|SG-SF
|4.00%
|8.75
|9.50
|6' 5.5''
|6' 6.75''
|8' 9.5''
|193.4
|7' 1''
|Frank Jackson
|PG
|6.70%
|8.25
|9.00
|6' 2''
|6' 3.5''
|8' 2''
|201.6
|6' 7.5''
|Justin Jackson (UMD)
|SF
|7.10%
|9.00
|9.50
|6' 5.75''
|6' 7''
|8' 11''
|219.4
|7' 3.25''
|Justin Jackson (UNC)
|SF
|8.10%
|8.75
|9.25
|6' 7''
|6' 8.25''
|8' 8.5''
|200.8
|6' 11''
|Jonathan Jeanne
|PF-C
|8.70%
|9.50
|10.00
|7' 0.75''
|7' 2''
|9' 5.5''
|207.4
|7' 6.5''
|Peter Jok
|SG-SF
|11.00%
|8.25
|9.50
|6' 4.25''
|6' 5.75''
|8' 6''
|202.4
|6' 8''
|Andrew Jones
|SG
|4.90%
|8.50
|9.00
|6' 3''
|6' 4.25''
|8' 3.5''
|185.0
|6' 6.5''
|Luke Kennard
|SG-SF
|6.60%
|8.00
|8.75
|6' 4.5''
|6' 5.5''
|8' 2.5''
|196.2
|6' 5.25''
|Kyle Kuzma
|SF-SG
|9.40%
|8.50
|9.50
|6' 8''
|6' 9.5''
|8' 11.5''
|222.6
|7' 0.25''
|TJ Leaf
|PF
|6.80%
|8.50
|9.50
|6' 8.75''
|6' 9.75''
|8' 11''
|222.2
|6' 11''
|Tyler Lydon
|PF
|13.60%
|8.75
|8.75
|6' 8.25''
|6' 9.5''
|8' 11.5''
|215.0
|7' 0''
|Frank Mason III
|PG
|4.30%
|8.00
|9.25
|5' 11''
|6' 0''
|7' 10''
|188.8
|6' 3.25''
|Kennedy Meeks
|C
|11.50%
|8.75
|8.75
|6' 8.75''
|6' 10.25''
|8' 10''
|276.6
|7' 1''
|Eric Mika
|PF-C
|6.50%
|8.25
|8.75
|6' 8.5''
|6' 9.75''
|8' 10.5''
|232.8
|6' 10''
|Donovan Mitchell
|SG
|5.90%
|8.50
|9.50
|6' 1.25''
|6' 3''
|8' 1''
|211.4
|6' 10''
|Monte Morris
|PG
|6.90%
|8.25
|8.75
|6' 1.25''
|6' 2.5''
|8' 0.5''
|175.2
|6' 4''
|Johnathan Motley
|PF
|-%
|9.00
|9.50
|6' 7.75''
|6' 8.75''
|9' 0''
|238.2
|7' 4''
|Svi Mykhailiuk
|SG-SF
|11.40%
|8.00
|9.25
|6' 6.5''
|6' 7.5''
|8' 4''
|219.6
|6' 5''
|Semi Ojeleye
|SF-SG
|5.50%
|8.75
|9.50
|6' 5.25''
|6' 6.75''
|8' 6''
|241.4
|6' 9.75''
|Cameron Oliver
|PF
|7.70%
|9.50
|10.25
|6' 7''
|6' 8.25''
|8' 10.5''
|238.6
|7' 1.25''
|Justin Patton
|C
|7.80%
|8.75
|9.75
|6' 10''
|6' 11.25''
|9' 3.5''
|229.0
|7' 3''
|Alec Peters
|PF
|8.80%
|8.75
|10.00
|6' 7.25''
|6' 8.75''
|8' 9''
|232.0
|6' 10.75''
|Ivan Rabb
|PF
|6.80%
|8.75
|9.00
|6' 8.75''
|6' 10''
|9' 1''
|219.6
|7' 1.5''
|Davon Reed
|SG-SF
|6.50%
|9.25
|9.50
|6' 4.5''
|6' 5.5''
|8' 6''
|206.2
|7' 0''
|Devin Robinson
|SF
|3.20%
|9.25
|10.25
|6' 7''
|6' 8.25''
|8' 10''
|189.6
|7' 0.75''
|Kobi Simmons
|PG
|5.00%
|8.50
|9.50
|6' 3.25''
|6' 4.5''
|8' 3''
|166.2
|6' 6''
|Edmond Sumner
|PG
|8.30%
|8.25
|9.00
|6' 4''
|6' 5.75''
|8' 6.5''
|176.4
|6' 9''
|Caleb Swanigan
|PF
|-
|9.50
|10.25
|6' 7.5''
|6' 8.5''
|9' 0''
|245.6
|7' 3''
|Sindarius Thornwell
|SG-SF
|7.80%
|8.75
|8.75
|6' 3.5''
|6' 4.75''
|8' 7''
|211.6
|6' 10''
|Melo Trimble
|PG
|10.60%
|8.00
|8.75
|6' 1.25''
|6' 2.5''
|7' 11.5''
|195.2
|6' 2''
|Moritz Wagner
|PF
|6.70%
|8.75
|10.75
|6' 10''
|6' 11.25''
|9' 0''
|231.2
|7' 0''
|Derrick Walton Jr.
|PG
|5.80%
|8.00
|8.50
|5' 11''
|6' 0.75''
|7' 11''
|188.6
|6' 2.5''
|Thomas Welsh
|PF-C
|10.90%
|9.00
|10.50
|6' 11.5''
|7' 0.5''
|9' 1.5''
|254.0
|7' 0''
|Derrick White
|PG
|6.20%
|8.25
|8.50
|6' 3.25''
|6' 4.5''
|8' 5.5''
|189.8
|6' 7.5''
|Nigel Williams-Goss
|PG
|5.60%
|8.75
|9.25
|6' 1.5''
|6' 3''
|8' 3''
|190.2
|6' 7.25''
|D.J. Wilson
|PF
|6.40%
|9.25
|10.25
|6' 8.75''
|6' 10.5''
|9' 1.5''
|234.4
|7' 3''
|Omer Yurtseven
|C
|7.60%
|9.00
|10.50
|6' 10.5''
|6' 11.75''
|9' 0.5''
|248.4
|7' 1''
|NBA.com
Strength and Agility
|2017 NBA Draft Combine: Strength and Agility Results
|Prospect
|Pos.
|Lane Agility (Seconds)
|Shuttle Run (Seconds)
|Three Quarter Sprint (Seconds)
|Standing Vertical Leap (Inches)
|Max Vertical Leap (Inches)
|Edrice Adebayo
|PF-C
|11.94
|3.24
|3.24
|33.5
|38.5
|Rawle Alkins
|SG-SF
|11.99
|3.18
|3.30
|31.5
|40.5
|Kadeem Allen
|PG
|11.24
|2.98
|3.15
|33.0
|35.5
|Jarrett Allen
|C
|11.82
|2.99
|3.21
|31.5
|35.5
|Ike Anigbogu
|C
|12.52
|3.48
|3.44
|29.5
|32.5
|OG Anunoby
|SF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jamel Artis
|SG-SF
|11.62
|3.08
|3.44
|23.5
|31.0
|Dwayne Bacon
|SG-SF
|11.70
|3.22
|3.22
|30.0
|36.5
|V.J. Beachem
|SG-SF
|11.18
|3.19
|3.26
|30.0
|37.0
|Jordan Bell
|PF
|10.63
|2.83
|3.21
|31.5
|38.0
|Jaron Blossomgame
|SF
|11.47
|3.35
|3.17
|31.0
|35.5
|Chris Boucher
|PF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tony Bradley
|C
|11.79
|2.99
|3.44
|24.5
|27.5
|Isaiah Briscoe
|PG
|10.95
|2.85
|3.38
|28.0
|33.5
|Dillon Brooks
|SG-SF
|11.14
|3.24
|3.21
|31.0
|37.5
|Thomas Bryant
|PF-C
|11.42
|3.12
|3.37
|25.5
|33.0
|Zach Collins
|PF-C
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|John Collins
|PF
|11.66
|3.27
|3.27
|33.0
|37.5
|Hamidou Diallo
|SG-SF
|10.88
|2.79
|3.11
|34.5
|44.5
|Tyler Dorsey
|SG
|10.55
|2.98
|3.16
|30.5
|36.0
|Damyean Dotson
|SG-SF
|11.18
|3.03
|3.13
|31.5
|38.0
|PJ Dozier
|SG
|10.84
|2.98
|3.15
|34.0
|39.0
|Jawun Evans
|PG
|11.34
|3.26
|3.21
|27.5
|33.5
|Terrance Ferguson
|SG-SF
|11.16
|3.22
|3.32
|28.5
|38.0
|De?Aaron Fox
|PG
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Markelle Fultz
|PG
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Harry Giles
|PF
|11.08
|3.00
|3.34
|27.0
|32.5
|Josh Hart
|SG-SF
|11.15
|3.02
|3.18
|27.5
|35.5
|Nigel Hayes
|PF
|11.81
|2.94
|3.27
|29.0
|33.5
|Isaiah Hicks
|PF
|12.31
|3.31
|3.36
|31.5
|37.0
|Wesley Iwundu
|SG-SF
|11.25
|3.23
|3.36
|31.5
|36.0
|Frank Jackson
|PG
|10.94
|2.70
|3.14
|35.5
|42.0
|Justin Jackson (UMD)
|SF
|11.78
|3.08
|3.43
|26.5
|31.5
|Justin Jackson (UNC)
|SF
|10.80
|3.06
|3.30
|29.5
|35.5
|Jonathan Jeanne
|PF-C
|12.61
|3.16
|3.36
|29.0
|31.5
|Peter Jok
|SG-SF
|11.34
|2.93
|3.41
|26.5
|31.0
|Andrew Jones
|SG
|11.38
|3.19
|3.35
|27.0
|35.0
|Luke Kennard
|SG-SF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kyle Kuzma
|SF-SG
|10.72
|2.98
|3.25
|27.0
|34.0
|TJ Leaf
|PF
|11.55
|3.27
|3.27
|29.0
|34.5
|Tyler Lydon
|PF
|11.68
|2.81
|3.46
|29.5
|33.5
|Frank Mason III
|PG
|11.41
|3.09
|3.18
|34.0
|41.0
|Kennedy Meeks
|C
|12.91
|3.35
|3.50
|28.0
|30.5
|Eric Mika
|PF-C
|11.71
|2.96
|3.38
|29.0
|32.0
|Donovan Mitchell
|SG
|11.53
|3.07
|3.01
|36.5
|40.5
|Monte Morris
|PG
|11.00
|3.20
|3.19
|28.0
|33.5
|Johnathan Motley
|PF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Svi Mykhailiuk
|SG-SF
|12.40
|3.25
|3.53
|27.0
|33.0
|Semi Ojeleye
|SF-SG
|10.58
|3.07
|3.16
|35.0
|40.5
|Cameron Oliver
|PF
|12.17
|3.31
|3.16
|28.0
|39.5
|Justin Patton
|C
|11.80
|3.31
|3.46
|26.0
|30.5
|Alec Peters
|PF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ivan Rabb
|PF
|12.68
|3.23
|3.35
|28.5
|32.5
|Davon Reed
|SG-SF
|11.37
|3.21
|3.34
|28.5
|36.0
|Devin Robinson
|SF
|12.85
|3.61
|3.23
|35.5
|41.5
|Kobi Simmons
|PG
|11.15
|2.98
|3.18
|30.5
|38.5
|Edmond Sumner
|PG
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Caleb Swanigan
|PF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sindarius Thornwell
|SG-SF
|11.48
|3.03
|3.36
|27.0
|30.5
|Melo Trimble
|PG
|10.75
|2.92
|3.27
|24.5
|32.0
|Moritz Wagner
|PF
|12.00
|2.98
|3.35
|25.5
|32.5
|Derrick Walton Jr.
|PG
|11.28
|3.12
|3.29
|36.0
|32.5
|Thomas Welsh
|PF-C
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Derrick White
|PG
|10.84
|2.92
|3.08
|35.5
|36.5
|Nigel Williams-Goss
|PG
|10.42
|3.08
|3.19
|27.5
|34.5
|D.J. Wilson
|PF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Omer Yurtseven
|C
|12.85
|3.30
|3.45
|26.0
|31.5
|NBA.com
Friday Recap
Frank Mason III continued to show he possesses first-round talent, but the question is whether his size will prevent him from rising up draft boards over the next month. The Kansas product did everything in his power to show he can be an asset, even without prototypical size.
Mike Schmitz of Draft Express noted the point guard did all the little things right:
Mike Schmitz @Mike_Schmitz
Frank Mason has had a really nice camp. Playing the right way, putting pressure on the rim with low to the ground explosiveness, defending.5/12/2017, 10:37:20 PM
Mason averaged 20.9 points, 5.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 49 percent from the field, including 47.1 percent from beyond the arc in his final season with the Jayhawks. If he does fall into the second round, he has the look of a steal.
Jonathan Jeanne is another player who potentially made a move over the past few days. The 19-year-old Frenchman is still raw from a technical standpoint and his frame must fill out in order to survive the rigors of an NBA season, but the talent and athleticism is there.
Draft Express' Jonathan Givony is growing more bullish on the post prospect:
Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress
Strong NBA Combine showing from Jonathan Jeanne. Body still far away but tough to find his combination of length, mobility, skill and upside https://t.co/5BLPQhvIAS5/12/2017, 11:17:09 PM
Meanwhile, South Carolina's PJ Dozier continues to show aggressiveness and explosiveness attacking the basket, which should translate well to the next level. If he can improve his three-point shooting, he can become something special. He shot 29.8 percent from long range with the Gamecocks last season.
The NBA Draft noted the shooting guard provided one of the top highlights on Day 2:
NBA Draft @NBADraft
WATCH as @TDORSEY_1 lobs it up to @Dozier_Kid for the tomahawk SLAM! #NBACombine https://t.co/SxXde8Auz45/12/2017, 11:20:25 PM
Sindarius Thornwell, Dozier's college teammate, doesn't feature his fellow guard's jump-out-the-gym athleticism, but he's a more well-rounded player right now. His results and performance at the combine may help him solidify his first-round status, though.
John Del Bianco of 247Sports passed along comments the reigning SEC Player of the Year made at the combine about his mindset.
"I tell them I'm not a lottery pick, but I feel like I'm a lottery player," Thornwell said. "I'm a glue guy, feel like I can come in and produce on both ends of the court, most importantly the defensive end. I know teams are always looks for guys to play defense and guard. I feel like I'm that type of guy. ... I feel I'm one of the best defenders in the draft. My numbers prove it."
Finally, James Anderson of Rotowire provided his list of the top performers on Day 2:
James Anderson @RealJRAnderson
Players who impressed on Day 2 of #NBACombine Frank Mason Isaiah Briscoe PJ Dozier Jaron Blossomgame Tyler Dorsey Damyean Dotson Jordan Bell5/12/2017, 10:55:17 PM
Cole Zwicker of NetScouts based his analysis on the five-on-five work:
Cole Zwicker @colezwicker
Guys who helped themselves at the combine (5 on 5s): Bell, White, Alkins, Kuzma, Both Jacksons, Probably Meeks.5/12/2017, 11:04:17 PM
Ultimately, in recent years the combine has started to morph into an event where prospects from mostly outside the lottery can come to help make their case rather than a showcase of the top players in the class. That's exactly what happened this year, and players like Mason and Dozier took advantage.