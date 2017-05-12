NBA Combine Results 2017: Friday Measurements, Highlights and Top Prospects

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The televised portion of the 2017 NBA Draft Combine reached its conclusion Friday with another day of athletic testing and on-court work. The event will continue through Sunday ahead of the draft lottery, which is scheduled for Tuesday night.

Most of the class' top prospects opted against participating in the combine. Golden State Warriors superstar forward Kevin Durant agreed with their decision, saying he was laughed at for a lack of strength and would skip the event if he could go back in time, per ESPN's Chris Haynes.

Let's check out all of the testing results from the nearly 70 players who did show up in Chicago. That's followed by a recap of some notable storylines from Friday's action.

Final Combine Numbers

Anthro Measurements

2017 NBA Draft Combine: Anthro Results Prospect Pos. Body Fat % Hand Length Hand Width Height w/o Shoes Height w/ Shoes Standing Reach Weight Wingspan Edrice Adebayo PF-C 5.20% 9.50 8.75 6' 8.75'' 6' 9.75'' 9' 0'' 242.6 7' 2.75'' Rawle Alkins SG-SF 11.00% 8.75 10.00 6' 2.5'' 6' 3.75'' 8' 3'' 222.6 6' 8.75'' Kadeem Allen PG 6.40% 8.50 8.75 6' 1'' 6' 2.25'' 8' 3.5'' 192.4 6' 9.25'' Jarrett Allen C 7.40% 9.50 10.50 6' 9'' 6' 10.25'' 9' 1.5'' 233.6 7' 5.25'' Ike Anigbogu C 5.40% 9.50 10.00 6' 8.5'' 6' 9.75'' 9' 2.5'' 252.2 7' 6.25'' OG Anunoby SF 6.80% 9.25 9.50 6' 6.25'' 6' 7.75'' 8' 11.5'' 232.4 7' 2.25'' Jamel Artis SG-SF 11.90% 9.25 9.75 6' 5.5'' 6' 6.75'' 8' 9'' 213.2 6' 10'' Dwayne Bacon SG-SF 7.90% 8.75 10.00 6' 4.75'' 6' 6.25'' 8' 7.5'' 221.6 6' 10'' V.J. Beachem SG-SF 6.80% 8.50 9.00 6' 6.25'' 6' 8'' 8' 8.5'' 193.4 6' 10.25'' Jordan Bell PF 5.40% 9.25 9.50 6' 7'' 6' 8.5'' 8' 8.5'' 223.6 6' 11.75'' Jaron Blossomgame SF 5.70% 8.75 10.25 6' 5.75'' 6' 6.75'' 8' 8.5'' 218.6 6' 10'' Chris Boucher PF 5.40% 9.25 10.50 6' 8'' 6' 9.5'' 9' 2.5'' 182.2 7' 4'' Tony Bradley C 12.00% 9.50 9.50 6' 9.25'' 6' 10.75'' 9' 4.5'' 248.8 7' 5'' Isaiah Briscoe PG 11.00% 9.00 9.25 6' 1.25'' 6' 2.75'' 8' 3.5'' 222.4 6' 9'' Dillon Brooks SG-SF 7.50% 8.25 9.25 6' 5'' 6' 6'' 8' 4.5'' 220.2 6' 6'' Thomas Bryant PF-C 9.40% 9.50 10.25 6' 9.5'' 6' 10.75'' 9' 4.5'' 247.8 7' 6'' Zach Collins PF-C 8.90% 8.75 9.25 6' 10.25'' 7' 0'' 9' 3'' 232.2 7' 1'' John Collins PF 5.40% 9.00 10.00 6' 8.25'' 6' 9.5'' 8' 10.5'' 225.2 6' 11.25'' Hamidou Diallo SG-SF 5.20% 8.50 9.50 6' 3.75'' 6' 5'' 8' 5.5'' 197.4 6' 11.25'' Tyler Dorsey SG 4.70% 8.50 9.25 6' 3'' 6' 4.5'' 8' 3.5'' 182.6 6' 5.25'' Damyean Dotson SG-SF 5.30% 8.50 9.25 6' 4.5'' 6' 5.5'' 8' 4'' 205.2 6' 9'' PJ Dozier SG 6.10% 8.50 9.50 6' 5.25'' 6' 6.75'' 8' 5'' 200.6 6' 11'' Jawun Evans PG 9.10% 8.00 7.75 5' 10.75'' 5' 11.5'' 7' 11'' 185.2 6' 5.5'' Terrance Ferguson SG-SF 5.80% 8.50 10.00 6' 5.5'' 6' 7'' 8' 7'' 184.4 6' 8.75'' De'Aaron Fox PG 4.50% 8.50 8.50 6' 2'' 6' 3.25'' 8' 4'' 169.6 6' 6.5'' Harry Giles PF 5.20% 9.50 10.75 6' 9.25'' 6' 10.5'' 9' 1.5'' 232.0 7' 3.25'' Josh Hart SG-SF 5.80% 8.50 9.50 6' 3.75'' 6' 5'' 8' 5'' 209.2 6' 8.25'' Nigel Hayes PF 11.50% 8.75 10.00 6' 6.25'' 6' 7.5'' 8' 8.5'' 254.2 7' 3.25'' Isaiah Hicks PF 7.70% 8.75 9.75 6' 7.25'' 6' 8.5'' 8' 9'' 233.4 7' 0.5'' Wesley Iwundu SG-SF 4.00% 8.75 9.50 6' 5.5'' 6' 6.75'' 8' 9.5'' 193.4 7' 1'' Frank Jackson PG 6.70% 8.25 9.00 6' 2'' 6' 3.5'' 8' 2'' 201.6 6' 7.5'' Justin Jackson (UMD) SF 7.10% 9.00 9.50 6' 5.75'' 6' 7'' 8' 11'' 219.4 7' 3.25'' Justin Jackson (UNC) SF 8.10% 8.75 9.25 6' 7'' 6' 8.25'' 8' 8.5'' 200.8 6' 11'' Jonathan Jeanne PF-C 8.70% 9.50 10.00 7' 0.75'' 7' 2'' 9' 5.5'' 207.4 7' 6.5'' Peter Jok SG-SF 11.00% 8.25 9.50 6' 4.25'' 6' 5.75'' 8' 6'' 202.4 6' 8'' Andrew Jones SG 4.90% 8.50 9.00 6' 3'' 6' 4.25'' 8' 3.5'' 185.0 6' 6.5'' Luke Kennard SG-SF 6.60% 8.00 8.75 6' 4.5'' 6' 5.5'' 8' 2.5'' 196.2 6' 5.25'' Kyle Kuzma SF-SG 9.40% 8.50 9.50 6' 8'' 6' 9.5'' 8' 11.5'' 222.6 7' 0.25'' TJ Leaf PF 6.80% 8.50 9.50 6' 8.75'' 6' 9.75'' 8' 11'' 222.2 6' 11'' Tyler Lydon PF 13.60% 8.75 8.75 6' 8.25'' 6' 9.5'' 8' 11.5'' 215.0 7' 0'' Frank Mason III PG 4.30% 8.00 9.25 5' 11'' 6' 0'' 7' 10'' 188.8 6' 3.25'' Kennedy Meeks C 11.50% 8.75 8.75 6' 8.75'' 6' 10.25'' 8' 10'' 276.6 7' 1'' Eric Mika PF-C 6.50% 8.25 8.75 6' 8.5'' 6' 9.75'' 8' 10.5'' 232.8 6' 10'' Donovan Mitchell SG 5.90% 8.50 9.50 6' 1.25'' 6' 3'' 8' 1'' 211.4 6' 10'' Monte Morris PG 6.90% 8.25 8.75 6' 1.25'' 6' 2.5'' 8' 0.5'' 175.2 6' 4'' Johnathan Motley PF -% 9.00 9.50 6' 7.75'' 6' 8.75'' 9' 0'' 238.2 7' 4'' Svi Mykhailiuk SG-SF 11.40% 8.00 9.25 6' 6.5'' 6' 7.5'' 8' 4'' 219.6 6' 5'' Semi Ojeleye SF-SG 5.50% 8.75 9.50 6' 5.25'' 6' 6.75'' 8' 6'' 241.4 6' 9.75'' Cameron Oliver PF 7.70% 9.50 10.25 6' 7'' 6' 8.25'' 8' 10.5'' 238.6 7' 1.25'' Justin Patton C 7.80% 8.75 9.75 6' 10'' 6' 11.25'' 9' 3.5'' 229.0 7' 3'' Alec Peters PF 8.80% 8.75 10.00 6' 7.25'' 6' 8.75'' 8' 9'' 232.0 6' 10.75'' Ivan Rabb PF 6.80% 8.75 9.00 6' 8.75'' 6' 10'' 9' 1'' 219.6 7' 1.5'' Davon Reed SG-SF 6.50% 9.25 9.50 6' 4.5'' 6' 5.5'' 8' 6'' 206.2 7' 0'' Devin Robinson SF 3.20% 9.25 10.25 6' 7'' 6' 8.25'' 8' 10'' 189.6 7' 0.75'' Kobi Simmons PG 5.00% 8.50 9.50 6' 3.25'' 6' 4.5'' 8' 3'' 166.2 6' 6'' Edmond Sumner PG 8.30% 8.25 9.00 6' 4'' 6' 5.75'' 8' 6.5'' 176.4 6' 9'' Caleb Swanigan PF - 9.50 10.25 6' 7.5'' 6' 8.5'' 9' 0'' 245.6 7' 3'' Sindarius Thornwell SG-SF 7.80% 8.75 8.75 6' 3.5'' 6' 4.75'' 8' 7'' 211.6 6' 10'' Melo Trimble PG 10.60% 8.00 8.75 6' 1.25'' 6' 2.5'' 7' 11.5'' 195.2 6' 2'' Moritz Wagner PF 6.70% 8.75 10.75 6' 10'' 6' 11.25'' 9' 0'' 231.2 7' 0'' Derrick Walton Jr. PG 5.80% 8.00 8.50 5' 11'' 6' 0.75'' 7' 11'' 188.6 6' 2.5'' Thomas Welsh PF-C 10.90% 9.00 10.50 6' 11.5'' 7' 0.5'' 9' 1.5'' 254.0 7' 0'' Derrick White PG 6.20% 8.25 8.50 6' 3.25'' 6' 4.5'' 8' 5.5'' 189.8 6' 7.5'' Nigel Williams-Goss PG 5.60% 8.75 9.25 6' 1.5'' 6' 3'' 8' 3'' 190.2 6' 7.25'' D.J. Wilson PF 6.40% 9.25 10.25 6' 8.75'' 6' 10.5'' 9' 1.5'' 234.4 7' 3'' Omer Yurtseven C 7.60% 9.00 10.50 6' 10.5'' 6' 11.75'' 9' 0.5'' 248.4 7' 1'' NBA.com

Strength and Agility

2017 NBA Draft Combine: Strength and Agility Results Prospect Pos. Lane Agility (Seconds) Shuttle Run (Seconds) Three Quarter Sprint (Seconds) Standing Vertical Leap (Inches) Max Vertical Leap (Inches) Edrice Adebayo PF-C 11.94 3.24 3.24 33.5 38.5 Rawle Alkins SG-SF 11.99 3.18 3.30 31.5 40.5 Kadeem Allen PG 11.24 2.98 3.15 33.0 35.5 Jarrett Allen C 11.82 2.99 3.21 31.5 35.5 Ike Anigbogu C 12.52 3.48 3.44 29.5 32.5 OG Anunoby SF - - - - - Jamel Artis SG-SF 11.62 3.08 3.44 23.5 31.0 Dwayne Bacon SG-SF 11.70 3.22 3.22 30.0 36.5 V.J. Beachem SG-SF 11.18 3.19 3.26 30.0 37.0 Jordan Bell PF 10.63 2.83 3.21 31.5 38.0 Jaron Blossomgame SF 11.47 3.35 3.17 31.0 35.5 Chris Boucher PF - - - - - Tony Bradley C 11.79 2.99 3.44 24.5 27.5 Isaiah Briscoe PG 10.95 2.85 3.38 28.0 33.5 Dillon Brooks SG-SF 11.14 3.24 3.21 31.0 37.5 Thomas Bryant PF-C 11.42 3.12 3.37 25.5 33.0 Zach Collins PF-C - - - - - John Collins PF 11.66 3.27 3.27 33.0 37.5 Hamidou Diallo SG-SF 10.88 2.79 3.11 34.5 44.5 Tyler Dorsey SG 10.55 2.98 3.16 30.5 36.0 Damyean Dotson SG-SF 11.18 3.03 3.13 31.5 38.0 PJ Dozier SG 10.84 2.98 3.15 34.0 39.0 Jawun Evans PG 11.34 3.26 3.21 27.5 33.5 Terrance Ferguson SG-SF 11.16 3.22 3.32 28.5 38.0 De?Aaron Fox PG - - - - - Markelle Fultz PG - - - - - Harry Giles PF 11.08 3.00 3.34 27.0 32.5 Josh Hart SG-SF 11.15 3.02 3.18 27.5 35.5 Nigel Hayes PF 11.81 2.94 3.27 29.0 33.5 Isaiah Hicks PF 12.31 3.31 3.36 31.5 37.0 Wesley Iwundu SG-SF 11.25 3.23 3.36 31.5 36.0 Frank Jackson PG 10.94 2.70 3.14 35.5 42.0 Justin Jackson (UMD) SF 11.78 3.08 3.43 26.5 31.5 Justin Jackson (UNC) SF 10.80 3.06 3.30 29.5 35.5 Jonathan Jeanne PF-C 12.61 3.16 3.36 29.0 31.5 Peter Jok SG-SF 11.34 2.93 3.41 26.5 31.0 Andrew Jones SG 11.38 3.19 3.35 27.0 35.0 Luke Kennard SG-SF - - - - - Kyle Kuzma SF-SG 10.72 2.98 3.25 27.0 34.0 TJ Leaf PF 11.55 3.27 3.27 29.0 34.5 Tyler Lydon PF 11.68 2.81 3.46 29.5 33.5 Frank Mason III PG 11.41 3.09 3.18 34.0 41.0 Kennedy Meeks C 12.91 3.35 3.50 28.0 30.5 Eric Mika PF-C 11.71 2.96 3.38 29.0 32.0 Donovan Mitchell SG 11.53 3.07 3.01 36.5 40.5 Monte Morris PG 11.00 3.20 3.19 28.0 33.5 Johnathan Motley PF - - - - - Svi Mykhailiuk SG-SF 12.40 3.25 3.53 27.0 33.0 Semi Ojeleye SF-SG 10.58 3.07 3.16 35.0 40.5 Cameron Oliver PF 12.17 3.31 3.16 28.0 39.5 Justin Patton C 11.80 3.31 3.46 26.0 30.5 Alec Peters PF - - - - - Ivan Rabb PF 12.68 3.23 3.35 28.5 32.5 Davon Reed SG-SF 11.37 3.21 3.34 28.5 36.0 Devin Robinson SF 12.85 3.61 3.23 35.5 41.5 Kobi Simmons PG 11.15 2.98 3.18 30.5 38.5 Edmond Sumner PG - - - - - Caleb Swanigan PF - - - - - Sindarius Thornwell SG-SF 11.48 3.03 3.36 27.0 30.5 Melo Trimble PG 10.75 2.92 3.27 24.5 32.0 Moritz Wagner PF 12.00 2.98 3.35 25.5 32.5 Derrick Walton Jr. PG 11.28 3.12 3.29 36.0 32.5 Thomas Welsh PF-C - - - - - Derrick White PG 10.84 2.92 3.08 35.5 36.5 Nigel Williams-Goss PG 10.42 3.08 3.19 27.5 34.5 D.J. Wilson PF - - - - - Omer Yurtseven C 12.85 3.30 3.45 26.0 31.5 NBA.com

Friday Recap

Frank Mason III continued to show he possesses first-round talent, but the question is whether his size will prevent him from rising up draft boards over the next month. The Kansas product did everything in his power to show he can be an asset, even without prototypical size.

Mike Schmitz of Draft Express noted the point guard did all the little things right:

Mason averaged 20.9 points, 5.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 49 percent from the field, including 47.1 percent from beyond the arc in his final season with the Jayhawks. If he does fall into the second round, he has the look of a steal.

Jonathan Jeanne is another player who potentially made a move over the past few days. The 19-year-old Frenchman is still raw from a technical standpoint and his frame must fill out in order to survive the rigors of an NBA season, but the talent and athleticism is there.

Draft Express' Jonathan Givony is growing more bullish on the post prospect:

Meanwhile, South Carolina's PJ Dozier continues to show aggressiveness and explosiveness attacking the basket, which should translate well to the next level. If he can improve his three-point shooting, he can become something special. He shot 29.8 percent from long range with the Gamecocks last season.

The NBA Draft noted the shooting guard provided one of the top highlights on Day 2:

Sindarius Thornwell, Dozier's college teammate, doesn't feature his fellow guard's jump-out-the-gym athleticism, but he's a more well-rounded player right now. His results and performance at the combine may help him solidify his first-round status, though.

John Del Bianco of 247Sports passed along comments the reigning SEC Player of the Year made at the combine about his mindset.

"I tell them I'm not a lottery pick, but I feel like I'm a lottery player," Thornwell said. "I'm a glue guy, feel like I can come in and produce on both ends of the court, most importantly the defensive end. I know teams are always looks for guys to play defense and guard. I feel like I'm that type of guy. ... I feel I'm one of the best defenders in the draft. My numbers prove it."

Finally, James Anderson of Rotowire provided his list of the top performers on Day 2:

Cole Zwicker of NetScouts based his analysis on the five-on-five work:

Ultimately, in recent years the combine has started to morph into an event where prospects from mostly outside the lottery can come to help make their case rather than a showcase of the top players in the class. That's exactly what happened this year, and players like Mason and Dozier took advantage.