    2017 NBA Mock Draft: Full Predictions for 1st-Round Prospects Prior to Lottery

    Kristopher KnoxFeatured ColumnistMay 10, 2017

    UCLA guard Lonzo Ball (2) leaves the court after UCLA lost to Kentucky in an NCAA college basketball tournament South Regional semifinal game Friday, March 24, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

    While the NBA world is currently focused on the playoffs and the race to the NBA Finals, fans should keep in mind that the 2017 NBA draft isn't too far away. In fact, the draft is scheduled for June 22, just four days after Game 7 should the finals run that long.

    Given the dominance of the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors in the postseason so far, there might actually be more drama surrounding the draft.

    It all begins on May 16, when the draft lottery takes place.

    Until then, we can only view the draft based on records and guess where draft prospects end up. That is exactly what we're going to do here.

    We'll run down the draft order based on records and mock selections, using factors like prospect potential and team needs. We'll also examine some of the latest draft-related NBA news and rumors.

        

    2017 NBA Mock Draft

    Round 1
    PickNBA TeamSelection
    1Boston Celtics (via Nets)Markelle Fultz, G, Washington
    2Phoenix SunsJosh Jackson, F, Kansas
    3Los Angeles LakersLonzo Ball, G, UCLA
    4Philadelphia 76ersMalik Monk, G, Kentucky
    5Orlando MagicJayson Tatum, F, Duke
    6Minnesota TimberwolvesJonathan Isaac, F, Florida State
    7New York KnicksFrank Ntilikina, G, France
    8Sacramento KingsDennis Smith Jr., G, NC State
    9Dallas MavericksLauri Markkanen, F, Arizona
    10Sacramento Kings (via Pelicans)Luke Kennard, G, Duke
    11Charlotte HornetsJustin Patton, C, Creighton
    12Detroit PistonsZach Collins, C, Gonzaga
    13Denver NuggetsIvan Rabb, F, California
    14Miami HeatJustin Jackson, F, North Carolina
    15Portland Trail BlazersDonovan Mitchell, G, Louisville
    16Chicago BullsJohn Collins, F, Wake Forest
    17Milwaukee BucksOG Anunoby, F, Indiana
    18Indiana PacersJarrett Allen, C, Texas
    19Atlanta HawksIke Anigbogu, C, UCLA
    20Portland Trail Blazers (via Grizzlies)TJ Leaf, F, UCLA
    21Oklahoma City ThunderJosh Hart, G, Villanova
    22Brooklyn Nets (via Wizards)Isaiah Hartenstein, F, Germany
    23Toronto Raptors (via Clippers)Moritz Wagner, F, Michigan
    24Utah JazzDwayne Bacon, F, Florida State
    25Orlando Magic (via Raptors)Jordan Bell, F, Oregon
    26Portland Trail Blazers (via Cavaliers)Anzejs Pasecniks, C, Latvia
    27Brooklyn Nets (via Celtics)Caleb Swanigan, F, Purdue
    28Los Angeles Lakers (via Rockets)Tony Bradley, C, North Carolina
    29San Antonio SpursRodions Kurucs, F, Latvia
    30Utah Jazz (via Warriors)Sindarius Thornwell, G, South Carolina

    Latest Buzz

    Ball Not the Only Option for Lakers

    There are plenty of reasons to link the Los Angeles Lakers and UCLA product Lonzo Ball. For one, the kid is talented, and the Lakers are in need of talent. He's also a local product and high-profile player—thanks to the efforts of his father.

    Ball could thrive in the L.A. spotlight, and he could certainly help the franchise. According to Bleacher Report's Kevin Ding, however, the Lakers aren't considering Ball as their only choice.

    Per Ding, the Lakers are also considering Washington point guard Markelle Fultz, Kansas forward Josh Jackson and Kentucky point guard De'Aaron Fox if the team ends up selecting in the top three.

    This is contradictory to earlier reports that suggested the Lakers were all-in on Ball in the draft.

    "The Lakers appear to be enamored with Ball, a local product who could add star power to a team desperately in search of it," Chad Ford of ESPN.com recently wrote. "But they'll likely have to land in the top two to get him."

    Perhaps the Lakers are focusing on a handful of prospects because they don't believe Ball will be available when they make their pick. Perhaps they truly aren't sold on him—given his unorthodox shooting style and ability to disappear, I do believe there is legitimate bust potential.

    The truth likely lies somewhere in between, and we'll get closer to it after the lottery.

    Josh Jackson Gaining Ground

    While there are plenty of folks who view Ball as the top player in this year's draft, Washington's Markelle Fultz is just as much in the discussion. Depending on the team that ends up with the top selection, it feels like one of these two players will go No. 1 overall.

    However, another player could be entering the discussion, according to Sean Deveney of the Sporting News

    "Jackson has been getting a lot of buzz as a potential No. 1 lately, especially if a team that doesn’t need a point guard lands with the top pick," Deveney wrote.

    While Jackson isn't the offensive force that Ball and Fultz are, the Kansas product is a physically gifted prospect with defensive ability and a ton of upside. 

    Matt Norlander of CBSSports.com also believes Jackson could be the No. 1 pick: "Jackson is an intriguing basketball prospect because he's the most versatile defender of any of the forwards available in this draft and is considered among the best two-way all-around players in the pool."

    We'll obviously get a better feel for the top pick after the draft lottery. However, if the team picking up top is looking for a player who can affect the game from both ends of the court, the pick easily could be Jackson.

         

    Jarrett Allen Wants to be Great

    While he isn't widely expected to be one of the first players off the board on draft night, Texas center Jarrett Allen is believed to be one of the top 20 or 30 players in the draft.

    If Allen has his way, he'll eventually be one of the top centers in the NBA. Allen said the following, per Chris Haynes of ESPN.com:

    "My ultimate goal is to be one of the top centers in the NBA and always trying to see how I can become that. That's going to always be my goal. ... I don't really know a lot about the other guys [in the draft class], but for myself, I know I'm in the mindset where I'm willing to learn, I'm willing to expand my game to places I haven't taken it before."

    At 6'10" and 235 pounds, Allen is an intriguing center prospect with the ability to rebound on both ends and to put in mid-range shots.

    "Jarrett Allen has the potential to be a rebounding machine in the NBA," Josh Cohen of NBA.com wrote. "He has tremendous size and really long arms."

    Teams looking to bolster their interior should keep Allen in mind.