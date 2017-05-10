2017 NBA Mock Draft: Full Predictions for 1st-Round Prospects Prior to Lottery

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

While the NBA world is currently focused on the playoffs and the race to the NBA Finals, fans should keep in mind that the 2017 NBA draft isn't too far away. In fact, the draft is scheduled for June 22, just four days after Game 7 should the finals run that long.

Given the dominance of the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors in the postseason so far, there might actually be more drama surrounding the draft.

It all begins on May 16, when the draft lottery takes place.

Until then, we can only view the draft based on records and guess where draft prospects end up. That is exactly what we're going to do here.

We'll run down the draft order based on records and mock selections, using factors like prospect potential and team needs. We'll also examine some of the latest draft-related NBA news and rumors.

2017 NBA Mock Draft

Round 1 Pick NBA Team Selection 1 Boston Celtics (via Nets) Markelle Fultz, G, Washington 2 Phoenix Suns Josh Jackson, F, Kansas 3 Los Angeles Lakers Lonzo Ball, G, UCLA 4 Philadelphia 76ers Malik Monk, G, Kentucky 5 Orlando Magic Jayson Tatum, F, Duke 6 Minnesota Timberwolves Jonathan Isaac, F, Florida State 7 New York Knicks Frank Ntilikina, G, France 8 Sacramento Kings Dennis Smith Jr., G, NC State 9 Dallas Mavericks Lauri Markkanen, F, Arizona 10 Sacramento Kings (via Pelicans) Luke Kennard, G, Duke 11 Charlotte Hornets Justin Patton, C, Creighton 12 Detroit Pistons Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga 13 Denver Nuggets Ivan Rabb, F, California 14 Miami Heat Justin Jackson, F, North Carolina 15 Portland Trail Blazers Donovan Mitchell, G, Louisville 16 Chicago Bulls John Collins, F, Wake Forest 17 Milwaukee Bucks OG Anunoby, F, Indiana 18 Indiana Pacers Jarrett Allen, C, Texas 19 Atlanta Hawks Ike Anigbogu, C, UCLA 20 Portland Trail Blazers (via Grizzlies) TJ Leaf, F, UCLA 21 Oklahoma City Thunder Josh Hart, G, Villanova 22 Brooklyn Nets (via Wizards) Isaiah Hartenstein, F, Germany 23 Toronto Raptors (via Clippers) Moritz Wagner, F, Michigan 24 Utah Jazz Dwayne Bacon, F, Florida State 25 Orlando Magic (via Raptors) Jordan Bell, F, Oregon 26 Portland Trail Blazers (via Cavaliers) Anzejs Pasecniks, C, Latvia 27 Brooklyn Nets (via Celtics) Caleb Swanigan, F, Purdue 28 Los Angeles Lakers (via Rockets) Tony Bradley, C, North Carolina 29 San Antonio Spurs Rodions Kurucs, F, Latvia 30 Utah Jazz (via Warriors) Sindarius Thornwell, G, South Carolina

Latest Buzz

Ball Not the Only Option for Lakers

There are plenty of reasons to link the Los Angeles Lakers and UCLA product Lonzo Ball. For one, the kid is talented, and the Lakers are in need of talent. He's also a local product and high-profile player—thanks to the efforts of his father.

Ball could thrive in the L.A. spotlight, and he could certainly help the franchise. According to Bleacher Report's Kevin Ding, however, the Lakers aren't considering Ball as their only choice.

Per Ding, the Lakers are also considering Washington point guard Markelle Fultz, Kansas forward Josh Jackson and Kentucky point guard De'Aaron Fox if the team ends up selecting in the top three.

This is contradictory to earlier reports that suggested the Lakers were all-in on Ball in the draft.

"The Lakers appear to be enamored with Ball, a local product who could add star power to a team desperately in search of it," Chad Ford of ESPN.com recently wrote. "But they'll likely have to land in the top two to get him."

Perhaps the Lakers are focusing on a handful of prospects because they don't believe Ball will be available when they make their pick. Perhaps they truly aren't sold on him—given his unorthodox shooting style and ability to disappear, I do believe there is legitimate bust potential.

The truth likely lies somewhere in between, and we'll get closer to it after the lottery.

Rockets Use Speed and Shooting to Even Series John Wall Makes an Amazing Dish to Gortat Introducing JaVale McGee's Newest Hairstyle Wall Continues Historic Playoff Run Night in the NBA: Rockets & Wizards Even It Up This Day in the NBA: Miller Time at MSG Night in the NBA: Tempers Flare in D.C. Howard Beck's NBA Spotlight: MVP Doesn't Matter, LeBron Still Best Player Alive Welcome to the Diaper Derby: the High-Stakes Races Taking Over NBA Games Have LeBron James, Cavaliers Sealed Raptors Playoff Fate After Just One Game? Isaiah Thomas and the Celtics Make It Look Simple with 19 3-Pointers in Game 1 Isaiah Thomas Loses Tooth Kawhi Leonard Nails Clutch Jumper in the 4th Quarter Former NBA Star, Jerry Stackhouse, Is Now a D-League Coaching Powerhouse LeBron James Game One Versus Pacers B/R Celebrates Start of 2017 NBA Playoffs with ‘8 Mile’ Tribute Can Pacers Rally on Home Court Advantage to Upset Cavs in NBA Playoffs? From Mr. Irrelevant to Mr. Clutch: 5'9" Isaiah Thomas' Unlikely Rise in NBA KD Is the Slim Reaper- Final Born Ready (Again): Relive Lance Stephenson's Greatest Hits and Craziest Antics Are Steph Curry and Klay Thompson the Best Shooting Backcourt Ever? NBA Draft Risers and Fallers of the 2017 NCAA Tournament Leonard Clutch And-1 Aarron Gordon Dunks on Marcus Smart The Hype: Giannis Antetokounmpo Redefines Basketball with Unique Skills Lakers and Bucks Get Scrappy; Nick Young Ejected Booker Hits GW vs. Memphis The Hype - Joel Embiid ROTY Steph Curry Passes Dell Curry in Career Points Don't Forget About LeBron James in the MVP Race On This Day in 2004, Tracy McGrady Dropped 62 Points and Could Not Be Stopped Meet Texas A&M's Robert Williams: NBA Lottery Sleeper Pick with a 7'5" Wingspan This Night in the NBA: Kawhi Leonard Makes MVP Case, Dion Waiters Goes Off Andrew Bogut, Deron Williams Set to Make an Instant Impact on the Cavaliers The Cavaliers Were on Fire from Downtown Against the Hawks The Night in the NBA: LeBron Triple-Double Not Enough, Harden Crushes Clips Can Pelicans Big Duo of Boogie and 'The Brow' Thrive Together in New Orleans? Bucher Buzz: If Bulls Trade Butler This Summer, Wade Could Opt-out The Night in the NBA: Boogie Debuts, Dubs Go Off and LeBron Dominates Knicks Howard Beck's Winners and Losers of the NBA Trade Deadline Playing in a Small Basketball Market Is Brutal. Unless... Breaking Down Anthony Davis' Record-Setting NBA All Star Game MVP Performance From Russell Westbrook to Beyonce, the Best Fashion of NBA All-Star Weekend Ronaldinho Was Spreading the Barcelona Word at the NBA All-Star Weekend Russell Westbrook's MVP Campaign Fueled by the Fast Break NBA All-Star Uniforms Since 1st Game in 1951 Glenn Robinson III Dunk Contest Rd.3 Robinson III Dunk Contest Rd. 1 Derrick Jones Jr 1st Round Dunk Sager Strong Shootout Ernie Johnson Sager Tribute Speech Eric Gordon Wins 3 Point Contest Kyle Lowry Airballs First Shot at the 3-point Contest B/R Looks Back at the NBA Dunk Contest’s Greatest Moments with #DunkDominators Celebrity All Star Game Does the Mannequin Challenge NBA All-Star Weekend Is Here and So Is the New Wave Bucher Buzz: Magic Turned Down Deal for DeMarcus Cousins B/R Presents Hip-Hop Music Video Starring LeBron James and Other All-Stars Breaking Down Carmelo Anthony's Decade of NBA All-Star Game Dominance Can Starter-Snubbed Russell Westbrook Threepeat as NBA All-Star Game MVP? This 5'5" Pro Dunker Thinks He Could Win the NBA Dunk Contest History of Vinsanity Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest? Ultimate NBA All-Star Game GOAT LeBron James Is About to Take Over New Orleans Why the NBA’s Greatest Dunkers Are Passing on the Slam Dunk Crown From Gucci Mane to LeBron: How the Kiss Cam Is NBA’s Cupid Was Aaron Gordon vs. Zach LaVine the Greatest Dunk Contest Ever? Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant Jaw with Each Other in KD's Return to OKC Russell Westbrook Pushes Kevin Durant Kevin Durant OKC Debut Welcomed with Boos Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes a Space Jam Dunk On This Day in the NBA: Allen Iverson Dropped 60 on the Magic in Philadelphia The Underhand Free Throw Could Be Making a Comeback in the NBA Kerr Ejected Devin Booker Scores the Winning Shot Against the Sacramento Kings Yogi Ferrell Hits Game-Winning 3 Versus Trailblazers The Potential Top-2 NBA Draft Picks Are About to Finally Settle It on the Court Dunk Contest Legend Nate Robinson Wants One Last Chance to Ball in the NBA Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest? Carmelo and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Biggest NBA All-Star Snubs CJ McCollum Making Moves DeAndre Liggins Takes Too Many Steps, LeBron James Mocks Him Steph Curry Hits a Half-Court Shot Before Halftime Joel Embiid Blocks James Harden and Finishes the Other Way Kemba Walker Sick Crossover on Derrick Rose The NBA's Biggest Social Media Stars Take the Court at Halftime Howard Beck's Rant on the All-Star Voting Process This Night in the NBA Alternative NBA Facts with Howard Beck Howard Beck Predicts His Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves Team Howard Beck Predicts His Western Conference All-Star Reserves Team 'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors Philadelphia 76ers Are on a Roll with #RaiseTheCat Victory Celebration Joakim Noah Makes an Embarrassing Free-Throw Attempt Versus Pacers Dion Waiters Drills the Three to Win the Game Against the Warriors

Josh Jackson Gaining Ground

While there are plenty of folks who view Ball as the top player in this year's draft, Washington's Markelle Fultz is just as much in the discussion. Depending on the team that ends up with the top selection, it feels like one of these two players will go No. 1 overall.

However, another player could be entering the discussion, according to Sean Deveney of the Sporting News.

"Jackson has been getting a lot of buzz as a potential No. 1 lately, especially if a team that doesn’t need a point guard lands with the top pick," Deveney wrote.

While Jackson isn't the offensive force that Ball and Fultz are, the Kansas product is a physically gifted prospect with defensive ability and a ton of upside.

Matt Norlander of CBSSports.com also believes Jackson could be the No. 1 pick: "Jackson is an intriguing basketball prospect because he's the most versatile defender of any of the forwards available in this draft and is considered among the best two-way all-around players in the pool."

We'll obviously get a better feel for the top pick after the draft lottery. However, if the team picking up top is looking for a player who can affect the game from both ends of the court, the pick easily could be Jackson.

Jarrett Allen Wants to be Great

While he isn't widely expected to be one of the first players off the board on draft night, Texas center Jarrett Allen is believed to be one of the top 20 or 30 players in the draft.

If Allen has his way, he'll eventually be one of the top centers in the NBA. Allen said the following, per Chris Haynes of ESPN.com:

"My ultimate goal is to be one of the top centers in the NBA and always trying to see how I can become that. That's going to always be my goal. ... I don't really know a lot about the other guys [in the draft class], but for myself, I know I'm in the mindset where I'm willing to learn, I'm willing to expand my game to places I haven't taken it before."

At 6'10" and 235 pounds, Allen is an intriguing center prospect with the ability to rebound on both ends and to put in mid-range shots.

"Jarrett Allen has the potential to be a rebounding machine in the NBA," Josh Cohen of NBA.com wrote. "He has tremendous size and really long arms."

Teams looking to bolster their interior should keep Allen in mind.