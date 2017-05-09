If Lakers Keep Their Draft Pick, Don't Assume They Target Lonzo Ball

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — One week from now, "Lakers 2.0," as new general manager Rob Pelinka calls it, will be roaring forward with a new level of optimization and the guarantee of enhanced content in the form of a top-three draft pick…or it won't.

Either the Lakers will start locking in on UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball, Washington point guard Markelle Fultz, Kansas forward Josh Jackson and under-the-radar Kentucky point guard De'Aaron Fox—the four players they are most considering in the top three, according to league sources…or they won't.

Neither Pelinka's smarts, Magic Johnson's leadership nor Luke Walton's affability will have anything to do with which way it goes in the next week. The Lakers will either have good luck or bad when it comes to the NBA draft lottery next Tuesday.

There is a 46.9 percent chance they pick in the top three. Statistically, however, the more likely scenario is that the Lakers fall outside of the top three, and in that case the pick goes to the Philadelphia 76ers as a result of the Lakers' 2012 Steve Nash acquisition (which saw the Suns eventually trade a first-round selection acquired in the Nash deal to Philly).

As uninspiring as it is to ascribe our successes of failures in life success or failures to pure luck, it's impossible to ignore the element of randomness as Pelinka, Johnson and Walton attend their first NBA Draft Combine together this week in Chicago. The Lakers' eagerness to get to know Fultz and Fox, who are scheduled to be there, while Ball and Jackson are passing it up, will be moot if the club doesn't keep its pick.

But there is nothing the Lakers can do but plan for the best.

And right now, their best-case scenario is landing one of the aforementioned college freshmen—with no qualms if they can't move up to No. 1 or No. 2 overall.

With the third-worst record in the NBA last season, the Lakers are believed to be open-minded to the possibility that Jackson or Fox—potentially with greater upside thanks to a combination elite athleticism and ferocious competitiveness—could be an even better choice than one of the current consensus top two: Ball or Fultz.

As neat of a match as it would seem to be for high-profile local product Ball to land with the Lakers, as he and his father are publicly pining to happen, the Lakers most definitely have not put Ball on some pedestal as their potential savior, according to sources. He is a strong contender to be at the top of their list after all the workouts are done (assuming they keep their pick), and Lonzo's court vision impresses them a lot more than LaVar's presence scares them. But Fultz also is a tantalizing option, as is the upside Jackson and Fox each offer.

Jackson, slotted by many mock drafts at No. 3, is a defensive dynamo who might not be enough of a shot creator to become a star. But he might also be more of a fit playing alongside D'Angelo Russell and Brandon Ingram than another point guard, although the possibility of a trade for high-end, established NBA talent also increases dramatically if the Lakers have that top-three pick asset in hand.

Fox's presence in the Lakers' current top four might be the surprising, as some view him as closer to the bottom of the top 10, especially with Ball and Fultz also filling point guard roles.

Fox ranks behind no one, however, when it comes to speed and athleticism. And his explosiveness into the lane would be a fascinating complement to Russell's craftiness and Ingram's length.

At 6'4" with defensive tenacity, Fox projects as a valuable weapon at both ends, with the ability to go from one baseline to the other in a John Wall-like blink. Fox has to improve his perimeter shot, but the mechanics are pretty solid—and the shooting was good enough to outscore Ball, 39-10, with Johnson and Pelinka in attendance, in Kentucky's Sweet 16 elimination of UCLA.

Fox's passion for the game is one fundamental piece of his puzzle, and those sorts of intangibles will be what the Lakers try to pin down through individual meetings and workouts.

At lottery time two years ago, the Lakers might've leaned toward Jahlil Okafor over Russell just from their college system play, but the pre-draft process provided clarity. Much more information will be coming again this year.

For now, though, the Lakers are just hoping they get to pick…and keeping an open mind as to whether Ball, Fultz, Jackson or Fox will be the best of the bunch.

