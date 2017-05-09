The Unsung Hero of Every Remaining NBA Playoff Team

1 of 6

"Think of how good he'll be if he could knock down threes with any sort of regularity!" should be the rallying cry of Marcus Smart's agent, Josh Ketroser, at extension negotiations this summer. And this argument is not without merit.

Smart is an offensive liability. He is shooting under 30 percent from beyond the arc for his career and only sees his postseason clip rise because defenses don't feel the need to guard him. He's shooting 36.6 percent on three-pointers for the playoffs, but just three of his 41 attempts have been contested, and his accuracy has dropped to 33.3 percent against the Washington Wizards.

Mix some turnover problems into this errant cocktail, and Smart approaches unplayable. He's coughing up possession on 55 percent of his pick-and-rolls—an inconceivably bad mark when he isn't much of threat to score in those situations.

But this is only an issue, or noteworthy at all, because the Boston Celtics need Smart on the court. They can't have him pulling himself out of games, as he did to open the second round, and expect to survive. His defensive energy is too important.

"I wouldn't trade his passion for anything," head coach Brad Stevens said, per CBS Boston's Brian Robb. "It's the competitiveness that makes him who he is. And it's a passion that makes him who he is. There can be mistakes with effort that come from that, and that's OK. That's what we love about him."

Boston's offense improves by 3.9 points per 100 possessions without Smart on the floor, but its defense also slides 6.2 points in the wrong direction when he takes a seat. For as much as he forfeits on offense, he gives even more on defense.

That story hasn't changed against the Wizards. The Celtics are giving up 106.8 points per 100 possessions with Smart in the game compared to 122.5 when he's off the court. He has no bones about sliding between defending guards and forwards, and the team's defensive rebounding improves when he's available to impede the path of those who typically snare boards over Beantown's bigs and wings.

There will be games—and there have been games—when playing him feels counterproductive. But the Celtics know the real challenge, on most nights, would be to try winning without him.