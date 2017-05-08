Draymond Green Calls Kelly Olynyk a 'Dirty Player,' Says He Doesn't Respect Him

Draymond Green Calls Kelly Olynyk a 'Dirty Player,' Says He Doesn't Respect HimMay 8, 2017
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green called Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk a "dirty player" during the Dray Day podcast, according to Jordan Heck of Sporting News.
Olynyk was most recently in the spotlight for a confrontation he had with Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. The latter sprinted at Olynyk and pushed him to the court after the Celtics center set a physical screen during Game 3.
The NBA suspended Oubre for Game 4 after the incident.
Anna Horford, the sister of Celtics big man Al Horford, suggested Green's comments may be a "pot calling the kettle black" situation:
She was referring to Green's history of hitting opposing players in the groin. In last year's NBA Finals, Green was suspended for Game 5 after he swung his arm and hit Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James in the groin during a tangle between the two players.
In the Western Conference Finals last year, Green went up for a shot and became entangled with Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams. Green's leg swung during the play and hit Adams in the groin, leading to a flagrant-1 foul and eventual fine.
Green denied intentionally kicking Adams in the groin.
Green was also seen kicking out his legs and connecting with opposing players several times during the 2016-17 season.
In other words, it's fair to question whether he's the most qualified player to call out Olynyk's style of play.