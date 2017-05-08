Draymond Green Calls Kelly Olynyk a 'Dirty Player,' Says He Doesn't Respect Him

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green called Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk a "dirty player" during the Dray Day podcast, according to Jordan Heck of Sporting News.

Olynyk was most recently in the spotlight for a confrontation he had with Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. The latter sprinted at Olynyk and pushed him to the court after the Celtics center set a physical screen during Game 3.

The NBA suspended Oubre for Game 4 after the incident.

Anna Horford, the sister of Celtics big man Al Horford, suggested Green's comments may be a "pot calling the kettle black" situation:

She was referring to Green's history of hitting opposing players in the groin. In last year's NBA Finals, Green was suspended for Game 5 after he swung his arm and hit Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James in the groin during a tangle between the two players.

In the Western Conference Finals last year, Green went up for a shot and became entangled with Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams. Green's leg swung during the play and hit Adams in the groin, leading to a flagrant-1 foul and eventual fine.

Green denied intentionally kicking Adams in the groin.

Green was also seen kicking out his legs and connecting with opposing players several times during the 2016-17 season.

In other words, it's fair to question whether he's the most qualified player to call out Olynyk's style of play.