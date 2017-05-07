Kyle Lowry Reportedly Considering Move to Western Conference in NBA Free Agency

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry may want out of LeBron James' conference.

Following the Cleveland Cavaliers' sweep of Toronto on Sunday, Marc Stein of ESPN reported, "Late-season rumbles that Kyle Lowry will give legit thought to a free-agent switch to the West are sure to rise in volume after this series."

Lowry suffered an ankle injury in Game 2 of the series and watched his teammates lose Games 3 and 4 from the sidelines.

Toronto has developed into a consistent playoff presence in the East largely because of the backcourt combination of Lowry and DeMar DeRozan. However, James and the Cavaliers continue to serve as a roadblock following this year's sweep and last season's six-game triumph in the Eastern Conference Finals.

It's not as though James is the only superstar Lowry has to deal with in the East, as point guards such as John Wall and Isaiah Thomas litter the landscape. Still, the Western Conference is also loaded with contenders and All-Stars, and the No. 3 seed Raptors finished with the same record, 51-31, as the West's Nos. 4 and 5 seeds, the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz.

Lowry, who averaged a career-best 22.4 points and 7.0 assists per game this season, is familiar with the West from his time on the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies.

He is also 31 years old, dealt with injuries this season (60 games played) and has never won a title. The Raptors appear to have a defined playoff ceiling following their exits the last two seasons, and a switch to the West could open additional opportunities for Lowry to pursue his first ring.