Kyle Lowry Suffers Ankle Injury in Game 2 vs. Cavaliers

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry suffered an ankle injury during his team's 125-103 Game 2 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday.

Lowry, 31, was ultimately ruled out with an ankle sprain, per Raptors MR, after scoring 20 points. Michael Grange of Rogers Sportsnet noted Lowry said he will receive treatment and plans on playing in Game 3.

An All-Star for the third straight season, Lowry missed 21 games due to a broken wrist suffered right before the break. The Raptors kept themselves afloat in his absence, clinching a playoff spot and a top-four seed for the fourth straight season.

Cory Joseph started in Lowry's absence and stands to receive the biggest increase in playing time if Lowry is out. Delon Wright may also see some playing time, though head coach Dwane Casey's rotation could be tighter in the postseason.