LeBron James Dominates Again as Cavaliers Win Game 4, Sweep Raptors

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers completed their second sweep of the postseason with a 109-102 Game 4 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

LeBron James was dominant once again with 35 points, while Kyrie Irving resumed his role as a closer to help clinch the series on the road. Meanwhile, Toronto couldn't keep up without Kyle Lowry, who missed the game due to a sprained ankle he suffered in Game 2.

The win gave the Cavs 11 straight playoff victories dating back to last year's NBA Finals.

This was the 11th career playoff sweep for teams with James on it, extending his NBA record.

It was an incredible series for the four-time MVP, who averaged 36 points in the four games while shooting 57.3 percent from the field.

Irving saved his best for last with 11 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter, adding nine assists and four steals.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN noted the danger for the rest of the league:

While questions arose about the Cavaliers after their poor second half of the regular season, this team is clearly a top contender for the NBA title.

Toronto felt good early Sunday by building as much as an 11-point lead in the first quarter.

Unfortunately for the hosts, they didn't have LeBron on their team:

James helped lead the Cavaliers back to a 28-28 tie at the end of the first quarter and eventually a 61-49 lead at halftime.

Kyle Korver's hot shooting also made a big impact in the second quarter, as he scored 16 of his 18 total points to help Cleveland pull away:

As ESPN Stats and Info noted, a lot of this was poor defense from Toronto:

The Raptors restored their confidence in the third quarter, eventually taking the lead back with six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Cleveland then turned to Irving, who led a personal 11-2 run to help take over, starting with this step-back jumper reminiscent of last year's winner in the Finals:

Toronto never recovered and suffered a seven-point loss.

Corey Joseph did a great job of filling in for Lowry with 20 points and 12 assists. DeMar DeRozan also handled the extra attention by coming through with 22 points and eight assists, even scoring some tough shots over James:

With 23 points from Serge Ibaka and solid all-around play from P.J. Tucker (14 points, 12 rebounds and four steals), the Raptors gave everything they could in front of their home fans.

However, the Cavaliers were too good offensively to stop this round.

They will now get another long break before kicking off the next series against either the Boston Celtics or the Washington Wizards. The Eastern Conference Finals won't start until at least May 14, although the date of Game 1 will depend on what happens elsewhere in the NBA.

On the other side, the Raptors will have some tough decisions to make in free agency after losing to Cleveland for the second year in a row.