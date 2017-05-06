Spurs Grab Game 3 Win vs. Rockets Behind Stingy Defense, Hold 2-1 Series Lead

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

On a night when neither team had much go right offensively, the San Antonio Spurs held off the Houston Rockets, 103-92, to take a 2-1 series lead in the 2017 Western Conference semifinals.

After the first two games of the series were decided by a combined 52 points, things were much more interesting Friday. It certainly wasn't a pretty game to watch, as the Spurs shot 45.3 percent from the field and won thanks to the Rockets' 36.4 shooting percentage.

San Antonio's trio of Kawhi Leonard, Pau Gasol and LaMarcus Aldridge did the bulk of the work, combining for 64 points.



Gasol, Aldridge Support Leonard

After San Antonio's Game 1 loss to Houston, Aldridge received criticism for his poor performance. He scored just four points on 2-of-7 shooting, prompting harsh reactions from social media:

With Tony Parker out for the remainder of the playoffs with a leg injury, the Spurs needed Aldridge to play to his potential if they want to have any shot of advancing in this series. He rose to the occasion, at least for one game, with his best scoring effort of the postseason.

Gasol has been just as invisible in this series as Aldridge, if not more so. The veteran center entered Friday with just one game of at least 10 points this postseason. He sprung to life against the Rockets in Game 3.

Rockets' Shooting Woes Continue

The Rockets lost Game 2, 121-96, due in part to shooting 44.6 percent, including 11-of-34 from three-point range. The NBA's second-most efficient offense during the regular season plummeted further down the woeful-shooting rabbit hole Friday.

James Harden held up his end of the bargain with 43 points, but he received no help from his teammates.

The Spurs can't keep pace with the Rockets in a shooting exhibition, so they have to be the aggressors and play their game. It hasn't always been pretty basketball, but they don't need style points to have a chance for a championship.

After looking lost in Game 1 of the series, the Spurs are back on track and have put the onus on the Rockets to find answers before it's too late.