Liverpool Transfer News: Julian Brandt Plays Down Bayern Move, Latest Rumours

Liverpool have been given a boost after Bayer Leverkusen's Julian Brandt suggested he will not move to Bayern Munich in the summer, although the winger hinted he would remain at the BayArena.

Bild (h/t Metro's Chris Davie) previously reported the 21-year-old Brandt, a long-term target for Liverpool, had agreed to join the German champions for €30 million (£25.4 million).

However, he has now told Focus Online he will not make a switch to the Allianz Arena in the summer and said he is focused on developing his game (via Bundesliga writer Alex Chaffer):

James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo revealed back in February that Germany international Brandt is one of Reds manager Jurgen Klopp's key summer targets.

It will doubtless come as a relief that, contrary to some reports, he has not already agreed to join Bayern, but it is far from guaranteed Liverpool will be able to snap him up.

Chaffer believes Brandt will leave Bayer only if they are relegated from the Bundesliga—they are just three points above the relegation play-off place:

However, should that happen, Liverpool will not be the only club competing for his signature.

Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe previously described Brandt as the "perfect fit for Klopp's Liverpool."

He would be a fine addition to an already-potent attack, as he would provide more options and add depth as he can play on either flank or through the middle.

Brandt's return in terms of goalscoring is not yet prolific—he has scored three goals and provided six assists in 30 Bundesliga appearances in 2016-17, per WhoScored.com.

But he is still very young and has been playing in an under-performing side this season.

Under Klopp he would likely thrive and could link up with Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho.

Liverpool will have to be savvy if they are to snap him up this summer, though, and they may also have to be prepared to wait a little longer if he opts to stay at Bayer.