Spurs, Cavaliers' Blowout Wins Highlight Wednesday's 2017 NBA Action

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

The defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers flexed their muscles with another win against the Toronto Raptors, and the San Antonio Spurs bounced back in their series with the Houston Rockets during Wednesday's NBA playoff action.

Cleveland blew out Toronto 125-103 at Quicken Loans Arena on the back of LeBron James' 39 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks and now holds a 2-0 lead in the series.

San Antonio tied its series against the Rockets with a commanding 121-96 win at AT&T Center thanks largely to Kawhi Leonard's typical box-score stuffing of 34 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and three steals.

Here is a further look at the two contests.

Scores

Wednesday's Postseason Scores Matchup Result Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers 125-103, CLE Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs 121-96, SA

Cleveland Cruises Against Toronto

James made the headlines with his performance, but the Cavaliers as a whole torched the Raptors from deep with 18 made threes on 54.5 percent shooting.

Kyrie Irving notched a double-double with 22 points and 11 assists and mixed in some style in the open floor with James:

The Cavaliers were straight up "disrespectful" with how they handled Toronto at times:

Since the Raptors never truly challenged, the biggest storyline from the contest was James' continued assault on the NBA record books:

Kyle Lowry (20 points), Cory Joseph (22 points) and Jonas Valanciunas (23 points) carried Toronto's offense, but the visitors received just five points on 2-of-11 shooting for DeMar DeRozan. The Raptors will need a bounce-back effort from their star in Friday's Game 3 at home; otherwise, they will quickly find themselves staring at a daunting 3-0 deficit.

Spurs Steamroll Rockets

San Antonio evened the series with relative ease thanks to a dominant fourth quarter. In all, the Spurs outscored Houston 33-13 in the final 12 minutes and enjoyed a 19-0 run to put the game away and spin right past the visitors:

Leonard was brilliant, Tony Parker scored 18 points and LaMarcus Aldridge just missed a double-double with 15 points and eight rebounds. However, the victory was overshadowed when Parker was carried off the court with what the team called a left leg injury that will require an MRI Thursday:

On the other side, six Rockets scored in double figures, but none of them reached the 20-point plateau.

James Harden was a mere 3-of-17 from the field on his way to 13 points and 10 assists. Ryan Anderson led the way with 18 points and eight rebounds on 4-of-5 shooting from three-point range, but Houston will need much more from its MVP candidate at home for Friday's Game 3.