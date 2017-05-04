Spurs, Cavaliers' Blowout Wins Highlight Wednesday's 2017 NBA Action

Spurs, Cavaliers' Blowout Wins Highlight Wednesday's 2017 NBA ActionMay 4, 2017
The defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers flexed their muscles with another win against the Toronto Raptors, and the San Antonio Spurs bounced back in their series with the Houston Rockets during Wednesday's NBA playoff action.
Cleveland blew out Toronto 125-103 at Quicken Loans Arena on the back of LeBron James' 39 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks and now holds a 2-0 lead in the series.
San Antonio tied its series against the Rockets with a commanding 121-96 win at AT&T Center thanks largely to Kawhi Leonard's typical box-score stuffing of 34 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and three steals.
Here is a further look at the two contests.
Scores
|Wednesday's Postseason Scores
|Matchup
|Result
|Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers
|125-103, CLE
|Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs
|121-96, SA
Cleveland Cruises Against Toronto
James made the headlines with his performance, but the Cavaliers as a whole torched the Raptors from deep with 18 made threes on 54.5 percent shooting.
Kyrie Irving notched a double-double with 22 points and 11 assists and mixed in some style in the open floor with James:
The Cavaliers were straight up "disrespectful" with how they handled Toronto at times:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
LeBron so disrespectful 😂 https://t.co/3GWsnY6RTy5/4/2017, 12:19:35 AM
Since the Raptors never truly challenged, the biggest storyline from the contest was James' continued assault on the NBA record books:
NBA @NBA
Congrats to @KingJames of the @cavs for moving up to 2nd on the #NBAPlayoffs SCORING list! https://t.co/dKgKjrsa0Y5/4/2017, 12:41:06 AM
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
LeBron passes Kobe but is still chasing MJ. https://t.co/KDRUkkA0No5/4/2017, 12:45:42 AM
Kyle Lowry (20 points), Cory Joseph (22 points) and Jonas Valanciunas (23 points) carried Toronto's offense, but the visitors received just five points on 2-of-11 shooting for DeMar DeRozan. The Raptors will need a bounce-back effort from their star in Friday's Game 3 at home; otherwise, they will quickly find themselves staring at a daunting 3-0 deficit.
Spurs Steamroll Rockets
San Antonio evened the series with relative ease thanks to a dominant fourth quarter. In all, the Spurs outscored Houston 33-13 in the final 12 minutes and enjoyed a 19-0 run to put the game away and spin right past the visitors:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Patty > Patrick https://t.co/HYfxWtfKOk5/4/2017, 3:59:49 AM
Leonard was brilliant, Tony Parker scored 18 points and LaMarcus Aldridge just missed a double-double with 15 points and eight rebounds. However, the victory was overshadowed when Parker was carried off the court with what the team called a left leg injury that will require an MRI Thursday:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Tony Parker carried off the court with left leg injury https://t.co/8WjKYNKe5p5/4/2017, 3:50:08 AM
On the other side, six Rockets scored in double figures, but none of them reached the 20-point plateau.
James Harden was a mere 3-of-17 from the field on his way to 13 points and 10 assists. Ryan Anderson led the way with 18 points and eight rebounds on 4-of-5 shooting from three-point range, but Houston will need much more from its MVP candidate at home for Friday's Game 3.