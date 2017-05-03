Michele Roberts Says Phil Jackson Tried to Shame Carmelo Anthony Off Knicks

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

Michele Roberts, executive director of the National Basketball Players Association, is again speaking out about New York Knicks president Phil Jackson and his recent comments about Carmelo Anthony.

“I think Phil was deliberately trying to shame ‘Melo out of the city,” Roberts told Harvey Araton of The Vertical.

After the Knicks finished the 2016-17 season, Jackson said during his end-of-season press conference that Anthony would be better off playing somewhere else.

"We have not been able to win with him on the court at this time, and I think the direction with our team is that he is a player that would be better off somewhere else, and using his talent somewhere he can win or chase that championship," Jackson said, per Brian Mahoney of the Associated Press (via NBA.com).

Roberts said in a statement two days after Jackson's comments that it was an unfair double-standard for him to discuss a player's status, via ESPN.com:

We voiced with the Commissioner today our view on the inappropriate comments by [Jackson]. If players under contract cannot, under threat of league discipline, speak openly about their desire to be employed elsewhere, we expect management to adhere to the same standards. The door swings both ways when it comes to demonstrating loyalty and respect.

Anthony has been with the Knicks since being acquired from the Denver Nuggets midway through the 2010-11 season. The team has missed the postseason in each of the last four seasons and has just one playoff series win since 2001.