Teddy Bridgewater Reportedly Told Vikings Won't Pick Up His Contract Option

The Minnesota Vikings told quarterback Teddy Bridgewater they won't exercise their team option for the 2018 season, USA Today's Tom Pelissero reported Monday.

Bridgewater is still recovering from the leg injury that kept him out for the 2016 season. Pelissero added Bridgewater will likely start the 2017 season on the physically unable to perform list before the team re-evaluates his status in October.

