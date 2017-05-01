Clippers Rumored to Want to Sign Chris Paul and Blake Griffin to Max Contracts

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers are hoping to sign superstars Chris Paul and Blake Griffin to max contracts this offseason, according to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

Both players are under contract for next season but have early-termination clauses and would become unrestricted free agents if they exercise them. Paul could sign a five-year deal for $205 million, while Griffin is in line for a five-year deal worth $175 million.

