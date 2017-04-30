Russian F1 Grand Prix 2017 Results: Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas Wins His 1st Race

Russian F1 Grand Prix 2017 Results: Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas Wins His 1st RaceApril 30, 2017
Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas won his first race in Formula One at the 2017 Russian Grand Prix on Sunday, ahead of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.
The Finn enjoyed an electric start as he took the lead at Turn 2 on the first lap from third position on the grid, which he held throughout the race despite a tense finish as Vettel closed in.
Vettel's team-mate Kimi Raikkonen wrapped up the podium places, while Lewis Hamilton could only manage a disappointing fourth amid a difficult afternoon in which he suffered problems with his car and failed to trouble those ahead of him.
A delighted Bottas revelled in his maiden win:
Formula 1 @F1
A first ever win in #F1 👏 📻 BOT: "**** me. Quite a while eh?!? 81 races. But worth the wait!" #RussianGP 🇷🇺 https://t.co/Fw4xTQ2jSv4/30/2017, 1:39:45 PM
Here are the results, via F1's official Twitter feed:
Formula 1 @F1
PROVISIONAL CLASSIFICATION: A race that @ValtteriBottas will never forget 🇫🇮🏆 #RussianGP https://t.co/oPVWVbQP6Y4/30/2017, 1:50:45 PM
Here are the standings:
|Updated Standings
|POS
|DRIVER
|NATIONALITY
|CAR
|PTS
|1
|Sebastian Vettel
|GER
|Ferrari
|86
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes
|73
|3
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Mercedes
|63
|4
|Kimi Räikkönen
|FIN
|Ferrari
|49
|5
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Red Bull Racing Tag Heuer
|35
|6
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Red Bull Racing Tag Heuer
|22
|7
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Force India Mercedes
|22
|8
|Felipe Massa
|BRA
|Williams Mercedes
|18
|9
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Toro Rosso
|11
|10
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|Force India Mercedes
|9
|Formula1.com
Recap
There were some early casualties in the race as McLaren's Fernando Alonso failed to start—his first DNS in 12 years—while Romain Grosjean of Haas and Renault's Jolyon Palmer were forced to retire quickly amid a good start for Bottas:
Formula 1 @F1
LAP 1/52: YELLOW FLAG GRO and PAL collide at Turn 2 and both are OUT 💥 Meanwhile BOT has moved ahead of VET and RAI into P1 RussianGP 🇷🇺 https://t.co/96RAQSCJGq4/30/2017, 12:10:30 PM
Daniel Ricciardo soon followed the trio out of the race with his right rear brake on fire.
At the head of the contest, Bottas was pulling away from Vettel early on, per Mercedes' official Twitter feed:
Mercedes-AMG F1 @MercedesAMGF1
LAP 10: #VB77 3.1s clear of the chasing VET. Incredible job by the Finn so far 💪 He had his weetabix this morning! #RussianGP #F14/30/2017, 12:25:56 PM
That lead would grow to more than five seconds, with the German producing his fastest lap of the race at the 17th only for Bottas to do the same immediately after.
However, his team-mate Hamilton was having less success as he struggled for power with an overheating car—an issue that would affect him for much of the race.
Poor pit stops for the Englishman and Raikkonen would lose them further ground on the leaders. Hamilton in particular slipped even further back:
Formula 1 @F1
LAP 36/52 1 BOT (1 stop) 📸 2 VET +4.6 (1 stop) 3 RAI +7.6 (1 stop) 4 HAM +22.4 (1 stop) 5 VER +43.9 (1 stop) #RussianGP 🇷🇺 https://t.co/Imqm925m8d4/30/2017, 1:09:50 PM
Vettel was able to reel in Bottas over the final 15 laps or so, with a lock up at Turn 13 on Lap 39 allowing him to close the gap back to three seconds, and that was down to just 1.4 three laps later when the pair had to get past Williams' Lance Stroll.
The German continued to pile on the pressure as the race wore on:
Formula 1 @F1
LAP 46/52: When you're chasing your first ever #F1 win and a four-time world champion is in your mirrors... and closing #RussianGP 🇷🇺 https://t.co/GcakP71GtG4/30/2017, 1:26:34 PM
After helping Vettel close in, traffic would in the end come to Bottas' aid—the Finn passed Felipe Massa on the final lap while Vettel was held up, allowing Bottas some breathing room as he took the chequered flag.
Even Force India and Williams were among those congratulating him on social media:
Sahara Force India @ForceIndiaF1
Congratulations to @ValtteriBottas and welcome to the F1 race winners club! We're sure @MercedesAMGF1 will throw a big party for you! 🎉4/30/2017, 1:44:17 PM
WILLIAMS RACING @WilliamsRacing
Huge congratulations @ValtteriBottas!! We're all delighted for you 👏 🏆 https://t.co/DSrE4KrIH64/30/2017, 1:42:06 PM
In the standings, Vettel has managed to increase his lead over Hamilton to 13 points, while Bottas is just 10 behind his team-mate thanks to his win.
Bottas has overcome a significant hurdle in winning his first race—perhaps he can make it a three-way contest for the world title this year with even more impressive performances.