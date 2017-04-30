Russian F1 Grand Prix 2017 Results: Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas Wins His 1st Race

Sergei Grits/Associated Press

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas won his first race in Formula One at the 2017 Russian Grand Prix on Sunday, ahead of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.

The Finn enjoyed an electric start as he took the lead at Turn 2 on the first lap from third position on the grid, which he held throughout the race despite a tense finish as Vettel closed in.

Vettel's team-mate Kimi Raikkonen wrapped up the podium places, while Lewis Hamilton could only manage a disappointing fourth amid a difficult afternoon in which he suffered problems with his car and failed to trouble those ahead of him.

A delighted Bottas revelled in his maiden win:

Here are the results, via F1's official Twitter feed:

Here are the standings:

Updated Standings POS DRIVER NATIONALITY CAR PTS 1 Sebastian Vettel GER Ferrari 86 2 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 73 3 Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes 63 4 Kimi Räikkönen FIN Ferrari 49 5 Max Verstappen NED Red Bull Racing Tag Heuer 35 6 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Red Bull Racing Tag Heuer 22 7 Sergio Perez MEX Force India Mercedes 22 8 Felipe Massa BRA Williams Mercedes 18 9 Carlos Sainz ESP Toro Rosso 11 10 Esteban Ocon FRA Force India Mercedes 9 Formula1.com

Recap

There were some early casualties in the race as McLaren's Fernando Alonso failed to start—his first DNS in 12 years—while Romain Grosjean of Haas and Renault's Jolyon Palmer were forced to retire quickly amid a good start for Bottas:

Daniel Ricciardo soon followed the trio out of the race with his right rear brake on fire.

At the head of the contest, Bottas was pulling away from Vettel early on, per Mercedes' official Twitter feed:

That lead would grow to more than five seconds, with the German producing his fastest lap of the race at the 17th only for Bottas to do the same immediately after.

However, his team-mate Hamilton was having less success as he struggled for power with an overheating car—an issue that would affect him for much of the race.

Poor pit stops for the Englishman and Raikkonen would lose them further ground on the leaders. Hamilton in particular slipped even further back:

Vettel was able to reel in Bottas over the final 15 laps or so, with a lock up at Turn 13 on Lap 39 allowing him to close the gap back to three seconds, and that was down to just 1.4 three laps later when the pair had to get past Williams' Lance Stroll.

The German continued to pile on the pressure as the race wore on:

After helping Vettel close in, traffic would in the end come to Bottas' aid—the Finn passed Felipe Massa on the final lap while Vettel was held up, allowing Bottas some breathing room as he took the chequered flag.

Even Force India and Williams were among those congratulating him on social media:

In the standings, Vettel has managed to increase his lead over Hamilton to 13 points, while Bottas is just 10 behind his team-mate thanks to his win.

Bottas has overcome a significant hurdle in winning his first race—perhaps he can make it a three-way contest for the world title this year with even more impressive performances.