CJ McCollum Says He Wants Blazers to Pursue Paul George Trade on Twitter

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum is aiming high when it comes to his team's offseason plans.

When asked on Twitter about whom he wants to see the Blazers target, McCollum responded with the Twitter handle of Indiana Pacers star Paul George:

George's future in Indiana remains in serious doubt. He can opt out of his current deal after the 2017-18 season, and the Pacers' sweep at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers illustrated how the franchise is in need of a reboot.

After the Pacers lost Game 4 to the Cavs on Sunday, George was noncommittal about whether he's considering re-signing with Indiana, per Sports Illustrated's Ben Golliver:

While the Pacers would likely consider dealing the four-time All-Star for the right price, McCollum is arguably overly optimistic if he thinks the Blazers can land George.

Portland has three first-round picks in the 2017 draft, none of which are lottery selections. Even packaging all three of those selections doesn't carry a whole lot of value in a trade.

And in terms of assets on their squad, the Blazers don't have much to offer, unless they're willing to trade McCollum or Jusuf Nurkic—and general manager Neil Olshey already went on record saying McCollum isn't going anywhere.

After the Blazers lost to the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the playoffs, Olshey will probably want to make upgrades to the roster. Trading for George is a tad unrealistic.