Marshawn Lynch Announces He's Joining Raiders After Trade from Seahawks

With the Seattle Seahawks reportedly agreeing to a deal that will send Marshawn Lynch to the Oakland Raiders, the former All-Pro running back spoke about the move on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Lynch and the Raiders came to terms on a contract. The Raiders and Seahawks also agreed to swap late-round draft picks in 2018 as part of the trade for Lynch.

Lynch offered his take on the move from Seattle to Oakland (warning: contains NSFW language):

Lynch, who was born in Oakland, spent the last six years of his career with the Seahawks after being traded by the Buffalo Bills.

From 2011-14, Lynch ran for 5,357 yards and 48 touchdowns. He was named a member of the All-Pro first team in 2012 and helped the Seahawks win Super Bowl 48.

After injuries limited Lynch to seven games in 2015, he announced his retirement from the NFL at the age of 29. He just turned 31 on April 22 and will get the chance to don the silver and black for his hometown team in 2017.

