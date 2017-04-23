LeBron James Sets NBA Record for Playoff Sweeps, Consecutive 1st-Round Wins

Ron Hoskins/Getty Images

LeBron James made history as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Indiana Pacers Sunday to sweep their first-round series in the 2017 NBA playoffs.

According to Elias Sports (via ESPN Stats & Info), James now owns the record for most postseason sweeps and longest streak of consecutive first-round victories:

NBA.com's John Schuhmann noted the Cavaliers are 28-4 in the playoffs against teams from the Eastern Conference since James returned to the team.

James gave Cleveland the lead with one minute, eight seconds left in the fourth quarter:

The Cavs never trailed over the remainder of the game, and James sealed the victory with a defensive rebound and subsequent foul shot to stave off Indiana's comeback.

The four-time MVP was excellent over the course of the series, particularly in Game 3, when he almost single-handedly erased a 26-point deficit. Over the four wins, James averaged 32.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 9.0 assists a game.

While the Cavaliers entered the postseason off the back of four straight losses, they look the favorites to win the East for the third straight year with LeBron back to his dominant self.

For more news, rumors and related stories about LeBron James, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the NBA, check out the NBA and Cavaliers streams on Bleacher Report's app.