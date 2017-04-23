David Fizdale Says He's Taking Suggestions on How to Defend Kawhi Leonard

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Grizzlies coach David Fizdale told reporters he is "taking suggestions" on how to stop Kawhi Leonard after his 43-point performance in Memphis' 110-108 overtime win in Game 4 on Saturday.

"Honestly, I'm taking suggestions on how to guard Kawhi Leonard. I've tried everything, and the guy's just..." Fizdale said before trailing off.

Leonard has matched or set his career playoff high in points in three of the four games of the series, which is tied at 2-2 after both teams held their home court. The MVP candidate knocked down seven threes while also adding eight rebounds, six steals and three assists in a virtuoso two-way performance in Game 4.

"He's tough. Man, is he a superstar," Fizdale said of Leonard.

Mike Conley, perhaps the most underrated star in the league, led the Grizzlies with 35 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. He has averaged 27.7 points over the series' last three games.

Leonard, meanwhile, is averaging 32.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while knocking down 58.0 percent of his shots and 52.6 percent of his threes in the playoffs. It's been part of a continued star-making season for the 25-year-old, who has taken the reins as the Spurs' franchise face after Tim Duncan's retirement.

Marc Gasol clinched the Game 4 victory for Memphis, hitting a game-winning runner with 0.7 seconds remaining.