Nerlens Noel Reportedly Signs 1-Year, $4.1 Million Mavericks Contract

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Center Nerlens Noel has reportedly signed his one-year, $4.1 million qualifying offer with the Dallas Mavericks, according to Chris Haynes of ESPN.com.

Haynes added there was never an offer in the region of $17 million per season on the table, despite a previous report to the contrary by Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders.

Noel arrived in Dallas through a trade deadline deal with the Philadelphia 76ers in February and immediately became a rim runner and shot-blocker in the middle of the Mavs attack.

Over the course of 22 appearances with the Mavericks—12 of which were starts—Noel averaged 8.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steal per game while shooting 57.5 percent from the field.

"I've been impressed with him," Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle said in April, according to the Dallas Morning News' Brad Townsend. "He's a very likable guy. Guys in the locker room took to him. He's an exciting young talent, and I do think he can expand his game."

Noel could make a leap with Dallas if his jump shot improves. Though he's generally been hesitant to hoist mid-range attempts since debuting in 2014, Noel flashed improvement last season, making 37.8 percent of his shots between 16 feet and the three-point line, according to Basketball-Reference.com.

However, he could stand to polish his mechanics.

"He needs to work on understanding the rhythm of shooting," Carlisle said, per the Dallas Morning News' Eddie Sefko. "He breaks his own rhythm [when he hesitates with the jump shot]. He's a young guy who has been told to run to the rim for lobs his whole career. That rolling lob game is such an important part. The mid-range will come."

Just 23 years old and on the verge of entering his fourth NBA season, Noel still has room to grow before he reaches his ceiling. And with a premier teacher like Carlisle at his disposal, Noel should make even more developmental strides in the season to come.

Nonetheless, the fact he and the Mavericks were unable to work out a multiyear deal does not bode well for his long-term future with the team.