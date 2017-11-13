Stephen Curry Out vs. Magic Due to Thigh Injury; Shaun Livingston to Start

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will miss Monday's game against the Orlando Magic because of a thigh contusion, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Curry first suffered the injury Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers and was previously considered questionable.

Shaun Livingston will serve as the team's starting point guard against Orlando, while Quinn Cook will get minutes at the point off the bench, per Slater.

Roughly a half-decade ago, Curry's durability was regularly in question. Ankle problems limited him to 26 games in the 2011-12 season, and the long-term concerns about his health led to his accepting a four-year, $44 million extension from the Warriors, which proved to be a massive bargain.

Golden State no longer has that luxury after signing Curry for five years and $201 million this offseason.

Starting in 2012-13, Curry hasn't missed more than four games a year during the regular season, and some of those absences were due to rest rather than injuries.

The two-time MVP suffered a sprained right MCL in the 2016 playoffs and didn't look right when he returned to the court. Curry's injury played a minor role in the Warriors' blowing a 3-1 Finals lead.

Aside from that, though, he has largely avoided any injury issues. He appeared in 79 games in 2016-17, averaging 25.3 points a night.

As long as Curry doesn't miss an extended period of time, the Warriors will have more than enough star power between Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson to compensate for his absence.