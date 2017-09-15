    Jason Terry, Bucks Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 15, 2017

    Jason Terry is not ready to call it quits just yet. The veteran guard is set to return for his 19th year in the NBA next season.

    Gery Woelfel of the Racine Journal Times reported the news. According to Shams Charania of The Vertical, the one-year contract is worth $2.3 million. 

    Terry has seen his production drop significantly in recent years, and he finished this season averaging only 4.1 points per game, which was the lowest of his career. Despite the lack of scoring, he still played significant minutes for a Milwaukee Bucks squad that surprised many by reaching the postseason.

    On a team that otherwise featured mostly players in their mid-20s, the 39-year-old provided veteran leadership on and off the court.

    While he had signed just a one-year deal with Milwaukee originally, he is set to return for a second season and look for even more team success in 2017-18. 

    Prior to earning his role as the team's elder statesman, Terry was a key performer for the Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks, helping the latter win an NBA title in 2011. 

    Although he never went to an All-Star Game, Terry averaged at least 15 points per game in 11 of 12 seasons from 2000 to 2012. This included 2008-09 when he was named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 19.6 PPG.

    Even with some speculation his career could be coming to an end, the veteran remained positive about his future. He told Woelfel in February he was "going to play two more years."

    As long as teams continue to give him opportunities, Terry will keep playing basketball at a high level as he has done for the past two decades.

