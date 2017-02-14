Kevin Love's Injury Means Even More Work for LeBron James, Kyrie Irving

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Kevin Love's third and best season for the Cleveland Cavaliers will have to be put on hold.

Just days before he was set to appear in his first All-Star Game as a member of the Cavs, the team announced that Love will miss the next six weeks following knee surgery Tuesday:

Cavaliers forward and 2017 NBA All-Star Kevin Love underwent arthroscopic surgery to remove a loose body from his left knee this morning at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. ... Love will now undergo a period of rest and rehabilitation and his return to play is estimated at approximately six weeks.

Love is averaging 20 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 31.9 minutes per game this season. He's shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from three. On Nov. 23, Love set an NBA record by scoring 34 points in the first quarter of a 137-125 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

In short, he's having a good year.

Although the Cavs lead the Eastern Conference by two games over the Boston Celtics, their bid for the No. 1 seed is hardly guaranteed. The Washington Wizards have won nine of their past 10 games to surge to third place, while the fifth-seeded Toronto Raptors just pulled off a trade for power forward Serge Ibaka, per The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski.

As the rest of the once-dormant East begins to rise, Cleveland's grasp atop the conference is in serious jeopardy. The Cavs are already without starting shooting guard JR Smith for at least the next three weeks.

Love's six-week diagnosis would put him on track to return during the final week of March. At that time, Cleveland would have roughly nine regular-season games remaining.

There's no single player who can step in and fill every role Love plays. Veteran Channing Frye will most likely become the team's starting power forward, as he brings the same floor-spacing and three-point shooting ability as his injured teammate.

While he can match Love's outside shooting, Frye is a poor rebounder who doesn't spend much time in the paint. Starting center Tristan Thompson is Cleveland's second-leading rebounder at 9.6 boards a game compared to Love's 11.1. Frye averages 3.5 a night and 7.1 per 36 minutes of play.

Behind Frye, 36-year-old Richard Jefferson, who filled in for Love during the 2016 NBA Finals while he recovered from a concussion, will pick up minutes. James Jones, also 36, can space the floor as needed.

The signing of Derrick Williams to a 10-day contract last week now appears crucial. He is able to play either forward position, and his minutes off the bench will increase as the Cavs look to replace Love's heavy scoring load. In two games, Williams is averaging 9.5 points on 83.3 percent shooting.

With the Feb. 23 trade deadline just over a week away, Love's injury places additional pressure on general manager David Griffin and Cleveland's front office to push for a bigger piece than they may have intended. But this minor setback shouldn't be enough to fool them into a Love-Carmelo Anthony swap or into parting with their All-Star forward.

The worst part of Love's absence isn't a potential drop in the standings but the shockwaves felt by LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. James is already tied for the league-lead in minutes per game (37.6 with Kyle Lowry). Irving is 16th at 35.2 ticks a night.

Cleveland's strategy has been a heavy dose of Love in the first quarter, Irving in the third and James filling in the gaps and taking over as needed. Now, head coach Tyronn Lue has to be even more careful with his lineups, as units without a Big Three member have struggled mightily the past three years.

James has already pleaded for a playmaker so he and Irving can play more off the ball and get more rest for what appears to be another Finals run, per ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin. Without Love, Lue may have no choice but to increase his remaining stars' workload even more.

