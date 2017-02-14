FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: FUT Team of the Week 22 Predictions, Pack Costs and More
Team of the Week 22 could be a very beneficial one for FIFA 17 Ultimate Team players seeking an attacking upgrade after the likes of Luis Suarez, Angel Di Maria and Anthony Martial each enjoyed fruitful outings in the past week.
AS Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe was also among the finest performers as he helped himself to a hat-trick during his side's 5-0 hammering of Metz, and Sadio Mane netted each of Liverpool's goals as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0.
Players with La Liga, Premier League and Ligue 1-themed teams may wish to keep their eyes on the latest in-form releases, with a number of attack-oriented stars from those divisions sticking out from the crowd this past week.
Read on for a full prediction of the FUT 17 Team of the Week 22 lineup, complete with up-to-date pack prices and information on when to look out for the newest card additions.
|FIFA 17 UT: Team of the Week 22 Prediction (3-4-3)
|Position
|Player
|Club
|Country
|Rating Pred.
|GK
|Keylor Navas
|Real Madrid
|Costa Rica
|85 > 86
|CB
|Loic Perrin
|Saint-Etienne
|France
|82 > 84 > 85
|CB
|Robin Knoche
|Wolfsburg
|Germany
|76 > 81
|LB
|Martin Olsson
|Swansea City
|Sweden
|75 > 82
|LM
|Yannick Carrasco
|Atletico Madrid
|Belgium
|82 > 84 > 85
|CM
|Joao Moutinho
|AS Monaco
|Portugal
|83 > 85
|LM
|Anthony Martial
|Manchester United
|France
|82 > 84
|LW
|Angel Di Maria
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Argentina
|87 > 88
|RW
|Sadio Mane
|Liverpool
|Senegal
|79 > 82 > 84 > 86
|ST
|Luis Suarez
|Barcelona
|Uruguay
|92 > 93 > 94
|ST
|Javier Hernandez
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Mexico
|83 > 85 > 86
|Subs
|GK
|Sergio Rico
|Sevilla
|Spain
|80 > 82
|CB
|Diego Carlos
|Nantes
|Brazil
|75 > 81
|LM
|Aiden McGeady
|Sheffield Wednesday
|Rep. of Ireland
|75 > 81
|RM
|Nicolai Muller
|Hamburg
|Germany
|77 > 81 > 84
|ST
|Andrea Belotti
|Torino
|Italy
|77 > 83 > 85
|ST
|Manolo Gabbiadini
|Southampton
|Italy
|81 > 84
|LW > ST
|Kylian Mbappe
|AS Monaco
|France
|71 > 74
|Reserves
|GK
|Boubacar Barry
|Sporting Lokeren
|Ivory Coast
|69 > 74
|CB
|Abdulmohsen Fallatah
|Al Qadisiyah
|Saudi Arabia
|60 > 64
|CM
|Jens Toornstra
|Feyenoord
|Netherlands
|73 > 74
|ST
|Marcus Berg
|Olympiakos
|Sweden
|80 > 82
|ST
|Esteban Paredes
|Colo-Colo
|Chile
|75 > 81
Gold Pack: 5,000 coins, 100 FIFA points
Premium Gold Pack: 7,500 coins, 150 FIFA points
Premium Gold Jumbo: 15,000 coins, 300 FIFA points
Silver Pack: 2,500 coins, 50 FIFA points
Premium Silver Pack: 3,750 coins, 75 FIFA points
Premium Silver Players Pack: 8,500 coins, 200 FIFA points (expires at 6 p.m. GMT (1 p.m. ET) on Wed., Feb. 15)
Team of the Week 22 will be announced on Wednesday, February 15, at 3 p.m. GMT (10 a.m. ET) and will be released into packs at 6 p.m. GMT (1 p.m. ET) later that day. Stats and ratings have been provided by FUTHead.com.
Luis Suarez, Barcelona
Suarez warmed up for a week of Champions League action in perfect fashion after netting two and recording another two assists in Barcelona's 6-0 thrashing of Alaves on Saturday.
That tally was enough to place the Uruguay international at the head of La Liga's top-scorer list, not to mention bringing his assist count for the league campaign up to seven in the process:
LaLiga @LaLigaEN
Luis Suarez... 🔝⚽️. #AlavesFCB https://t.co/P5k5JvLv3a2/11/2017, 5:22:12 PM
Sky Sports Statto noted his brace against Alaves meant he has now surpassed his manager in the Barcelona goal stakes, an impressive feat given Luis Enrique spent eight years at the club before retiring in 2004:
Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto
Luis Suarez has now scored 109 goals for Barcelona in all competitions, surpassing his manager Luis Enrique’s total for the club (108) https://t.co/CxPAlYRryO2/11/2017, 4:45:27 PM
Team of the Year card notwithstanding, Suarez has received one in-form boost this season, as well as a recent special La Liga release earned via squad-building challenge, and he is already rated at an awesome 94.
The South American striker looks set to match that number if pushed into the TOTW 22 team, seeking improvements on an already glittering array of stats, including 94 shooting and 91 dribbling.
Sadio Mane, Liverpool
It was clear Liverpool missed the services of star forward Mane during his time away with Senegal at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, and the attacker illustrated his importance to the Reds with a brace against Spurs on Saturday.
FIFA YouTuber and Liverpool supporter Bateson87 was especially pleased to see the returned star leading Liverpool's line again:
Bateson87 @bateson87
Clean sheet ✅ 3 points ✅ Job done #YNWA https://t.co/PQ8E1GeKvF2/11/2017, 7:22:22 PM
Tottenham boast one of the fiercest defences in the Premier League, and despite other attackers performing well this weekend, Match of the Day pundit Ian Wright hailed Mane's performance in particular, per the Liverpool Echo's Kristian Walsh:
He’s the top man. One (win) in seven games when he wasn’t playing, and that was against Plymouth. They couldn’t win a game without him.
The four of them have only played twice in three months together, but when they’re playing together, Mane is the one with the extra bit of pace threatening in behind. Lallana as well.
He intercepts, he’s away, threatening behind. They weren’t doing that recently. With the goal, Ben Davies had no chance trying to mark him what with his strength, pace and composure. He’s excellent at sensing danger and nicking the ball.
Mane has already received one Team of the Week boost this season, and owners of his Ones to Watch card will be licking their lips at the prospect of seeing him improved to at least an 85 after his 84-rated Team of the Tournament card for the AFCON.
The right-winger will be a terrifying prospect if his already fearsome 96 pace is increased again, while any boosts on his 88 dribbling, 81 shooting and 80 passing will make Mane even more of a Premier League weapon.
Kylian Mbappe, AS Monaco
Looking to France, Mbappe could be jostling with Paris Saint-Germain powerhouse Edinson Cavani for a place in the TOTW 22 field after he put three past Metz with what was his maiden Ligue 1 hat-trick on Saturday.
Despite being just 18, Mbappe has already earned comparisons to ex-France striker Thierry Henry, although BT Sport pundit Julien Laurens said the Monaco prodigy is better than the former Gunner was at this age:
BT Sport Football @btsportfootball
After his latest @AS_Monaco hat-trick, @KMbappe has become the talk of Europe... #BTEFS https://t.co/8JZhM4E4UL2/13/2017, 8:01:13 AM
Mbappe also played his way into the European team of the week for Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport and found himself among elite company, with the only question being whether EA Sports will follow suit:
Sport Witness @Sport_Witness
Gazzetta's European Team of the Week includes @boro's @1victorvaldes, @lfc's Sadio Mane, & @burnleyOfficial's Michael Keane. 👏 https://t.co/2Kwp1hag6j2/13/2017, 10:32:13 AM
The teenager is currently is currently a 71-rated left-winger, but Mbappe could be pushed to 74, not to mention being in line for a position change to striker after showing some predatory form in front of goal.
His pace of 81 is his greatest asset as things stand, while his 64 shooting is in need of a major makeover.
