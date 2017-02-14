FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: FUT Team of the Week 22 Predictions, Pack Costs and More

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Team of the Week 22 could be a very beneficial one for FIFA 17 Ultimate Team players seeking an attacking upgrade after the likes of Luis Suarez, Angel Di Maria and Anthony Martial each enjoyed fruitful outings in the past week.

AS Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe was also among the finest performers as he helped himself to a hat-trick during his side's 5-0 hammering of Metz, and Sadio Mane netted each of Liverpool's goals as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0.

Players with La Liga, Premier League and Ligue 1-themed teams may wish to keep their eyes on the latest in-form releases, with a number of attack-oriented stars from those divisions sticking out from the crowd this past week.

Read on for a full prediction of the FUT 17 Team of the Week 22 lineup, complete with up-to-date pack prices and information on when to look out for the newest card additions.

FIFA 17 UT: Team of the Week 22 Prediction (3-4-3) Position Player Club Country Rating Pred. GK Keylor Navas Real Madrid Costa Rica 85 > 86 CB Loic Perrin Saint-Etienne France 82 > 84 > 85 CB Robin Knoche Wolfsburg Germany 76 > 81 LB Martin Olsson Swansea City Sweden 75 > 82 LM Yannick Carrasco Atletico Madrid Belgium 82 > 84 > 85 CM Joao Moutinho AS Monaco Portugal 83 > 85 LM Anthony Martial Manchester United France 82 > 84 LW Angel Di Maria Paris Saint-Germain Argentina 87 > 88 RW Sadio Mane Liverpool Senegal 79 > 82 > 84 > 86 ST Luis Suarez Barcelona Uruguay 92 > 93 > 94 ST Javier Hernandez Bayer Leverkusen Mexico 83 > 85 > 86 Subs GK Sergio Rico Sevilla Spain 80 > 82 CB Diego Carlos Nantes Brazil 75 > 81 LM Aiden McGeady Sheffield Wednesday Rep. of Ireland 75 > 81 RM Nicolai Muller Hamburg Germany 77 > 81 > 84 ST Andrea Belotti Torino Italy 77 > 83 > 85 ST Manolo Gabbiadini Southampton Italy 81 > 84 LW > ST Kylian Mbappe AS Monaco France 71 > 74 Reserves GK Boubacar Barry Sporting Lokeren Ivory Coast 69 > 74 CB Abdulmohsen Fallatah Al Qadisiyah Saudi Arabia 60 > 64 CM Jens Toornstra Feyenoord Netherlands 73 > 74 ST Marcus Berg Olympiakos Sweden 80 > 82 ST Esteban Paredes Colo-Colo Chile 75 > 81 FUTHead.com

Gold Pack: 5,000 coins, 100 FIFA points

Premium Gold Pack: 7,500 coins, 150 FIFA points

Premium Gold Jumbo: 15,000 coins, 300 FIFA points

Silver Pack: 2,500 coins, 50 FIFA points

Premium Silver Pack: 3,750 coins, 75 FIFA points

Premium Silver Players Pack: 8,500 coins, 200 FIFA points (expires at 6 p.m. GMT (1 p.m. ET) on Wed., Feb. 15)

Team of the Week 22 will be announced on Wednesday, February 15, at 3 p.m. GMT (10 a.m. ET) and will be released into packs at 6 p.m. GMT (1 p.m. ET) later that day. Stats and ratings have been provided by FUTHead.com.

Luis Suarez, Barcelona

Suarez warmed up for a week of Champions League action in perfect fashion after netting two and recording another two assists in Barcelona's 6-0 thrashing of Alaves on Saturday.

That tally was enough to place the Uruguay international at the head of La Liga's top-scorer list, not to mention bringing his assist count for the league campaign up to seven in the process:

Sky Sports Statto noted his brace against Alaves meant he has now surpassed his manager in the Barcelona goal stakes, an impressive feat given Luis Enrique spent eight years at the club before retiring in 2004:

Team of the Year card notwithstanding, Suarez has received one in-form boost this season, as well as a recent special La Liga release earned via squad-building challenge, and he is already rated at an awesome 94.

The South American striker looks set to match that number if pushed into the TOTW 22 team, seeking improvements on an already glittering array of stats, including 94 shooting and 91 dribbling.

Sadio Mane, Liverpool

Mane ran the show for Liverpool in a 2-0 win over Tottenham on Saturday. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

It was clear Liverpool missed the services of star forward Mane during his time away with Senegal at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, and the attacker illustrated his importance to the Reds with a brace against Spurs on Saturday.

FIFA YouTuber and Liverpool supporter Bateson87 was especially pleased to see the returned star leading Liverpool's line again:

Tottenham boast one of the fiercest defences in the Premier League, and despite other attackers performing well this weekend, Match of the Day pundit Ian Wright hailed Mane's performance in particular, per the Liverpool Echo's Kristian Walsh:

He’s the top man. One (win) in seven games when he wasn’t playing, and that was against Plymouth. They couldn’t win a game without him. The four of them have only played twice in three months together, but when they’re playing together, Mane is the one with the extra bit of pace threatening in behind. Lallana as well. He intercepts, he’s away, threatening behind. They weren’t doing that recently. With the goal, Ben Davies had no chance trying to mark him what with his strength, pace and composure. He’s excellent at sensing danger and nicking the ball.

Mane has already received one Team of the Week boost this season, and owners of his Ones to Watch card will be licking their lips at the prospect of seeing him improved to at least an 85 after his 84-rated Team of the Tournament card for the AFCON.

The right-winger will be a terrifying prospect if his already fearsome 96 pace is increased again, while any boosts on his 88 dribbling, 81 shooting and 80 passing will make Mane even more of a Premier League weapon.

Kylian Mbappe, AS Monaco

Mbappe scored his first Ligue 1 hat-trick against Metz. VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Looking to France, Mbappe could be jostling with Paris Saint-Germain powerhouse Edinson Cavani for a place in the TOTW 22 field after he put three past Metz with what was his maiden Ligue 1 hat-trick on Saturday.

Despite being just 18, Mbappe has already earned comparisons to ex-France striker Thierry Henry, although BT Sport pundit Julien Laurens said the Monaco prodigy is better than the former Gunner was at this age:

Mbappe also played his way into the European team of the week for Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport and found himself among elite company, with the only question being whether EA Sports will follow suit:

The teenager is currently is currently a 71-rated left-winger, but Mbappe could be pushed to 74, not to mention being in line for a position change to striker after showing some predatory form in front of goal.

His pace of 81 is his greatest asset as things stand, while his 64 shooting is in need of a major makeover.