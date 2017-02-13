Tony Gonzalez Talks Patriots Players Skipping White House Trip with Donald Trump

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez took issue with the New England Patriots players who have declined invitations to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl LI win.

"If they don't wanna go, that's their right," Gonzalez said, per TMZ Sports. "For me, I think that's silly. If you've got a problem, go there and meet [President Donald Trump]. Say something. That's your opportunity to get your voice out there, to get heard."

In the past, NFL players have occasionally turned down the chance to meet with the president following the Super Bowl. Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison did so after his team's victories in Super Bowls XL and XLIII, and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn't join his teammates in 2015 to be honored by President Barack Obama in 2015.

This year's Patriots team has become an exceptional case, though. According to CNN's Deena Zaru, six players—Chris Long, Martellus Bennett, Alan Branch, Devin McCourty, LeGarrette Blount and Dont'a Hightower—have all said they won't travel to the White House to meet with President Trump.

"Basic reason for me is I don't feel accepted in the White House," McCourty said of his choice in a text message exchange with Time's Sean Gregory. "With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won't."

A seventh player, James White, said last Tuesday he has yet to decide whether or not he'll be a part of the Patriots' envoy in Washington, D.C., per Sporting News' Alex Marvez.