Arsene Wenger 4-Man Replacement List Drawn Up Amid Arsenal Exit Rumours

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Arsenal have reportedly compiled a four-man shortlist of candidates to replace Arsene Wenger if he leaves the club this summer, comprising Borussia Dortmund's Thomas Tuchel, Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri, Bayer Leverkusen's Roger Schmidt and Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim.

That's according to the Mirror's John Cross, who noted the club have made "discreet enquiries" as to their "potential suitability."

Cross added Wenger is in the final year of his deal, and it is believed he has been offered a new two-year contract at the club. However, he is yet to put pen to paper as his decision will hinge on what Arsenal achieve come the end of the season.

The Gunners appear to be out of the Premier League title race after defeat to Chelsea left them 12 points behind the league leaders. They'll face Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League and Sutton United in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Whether Wenger should stay is a source of division among fans and pundits alike.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville supported the Frenchman:

Indeed, the 67-year-old has won three Premier League titles and six FA Cups, as well as qualifying for the UEFA Champions League every single season, despite often spending less than their rivals in the transfer market.

However, ESPN FC's Miguel Delaney and the Times' Henry Winter believe a change would benefit Arsenal:

For all the great things Wenger has achieved in north London, two FA Cups since 2004 isn't enough silverware for a club of the Gunners' size and six successive last-16 exits in the Champions League isn't either.

Of the four-man shortlist, Allegri is perhaps the most ambitious target—he'll be the most difficult to recruit, but he's also the most successful in terms of silverware having won three Serie A titles and two Coppa Italias, and he also guided the Bianconeri to the Champions League final in 2015.

Tuchel has impressed since replacing Jurgen Klopp at Dortmund, but it's worth noting after an excellent first season they've somewhat struggled this year by comparison.

Thomas Tuchel's side are fourth in the Bundesliga, 12 points behind Bayern Munich. Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Schmidt won the Austrian Bundesliga and Cup double in 2014 and has turned Leverkusen into an impressive and entertaining outfit, while Jardim helped Olympiakos win the Greek Superleague in 2013, although he was sacked halfway through the campaign despite his side topping the table by 10 points.

Now at Monaco, Jardim could be set to win Ligue 1 and prevent Paris Saint-Germain from winning a fifth consecutive title—his team are three points clear and have scored 70 goals in 24 games.

It's hardly ideal that Arsenal could end the season not knowing if Wenger will continue, but they're wise to draw up a list of candidates in advance.

Whether all of the potential managerial targets will please the Emirates Stadium faithful is another matter.

Of the four mentioned, Allegri is the only one to have won titles in one of Europe's top leagues, and bringing in someone who can guide them to top spot in the Premier League must be the Gunners' ambition if Wenger leaves.