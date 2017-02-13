Dallas Cowboys Guide to the 2017 Free-Agent Market

5 of 7

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

It's no secret that one of the Cowboys biggest needs on their entire roster is on the defensive line. The team hasn't been able to find a reliable pass rush from the outside since the release of DeMarcus Ware in the spring of 2014. Speaking of Ware, it's been speculated that a possible reunion could be in place, but at Ware's age and given his injury history, that doesn't seem likely.

Instead, the Cowboys are far more likely to add lesser known rushers via free agency, as they did last year with Benson Mayowa, than spend big money on some of the top rushers. While it's not expected that players such as Chandler Jones or Jason Pierre-Paul would hit free agency, it's highly unlikely that the Cowboys would even entertain the idea of those players. With Dallas implementing such a heavy rotation across the defensive line, it is really not reasonable to expect them to pay $14 million per year on one single rusher.

Instead of chasing the top pass rushers or older players, the Cowboys will turn their attention to younger, possibly less proven players. One such player that could intrigue Dallas in free agency is former Detroit Lions' edge-rusher Devin Taylor. At 6'7", 267 pounds, Taylor has the ideal size to be a base left end in the Cowboys' defense. In limited snaps in the past two seasons, he's accumulated 11.5 sacks and 22 quarterback hits. In the final rankings in the NFL1000, Taylor finished as the 30th defensive end in the league, above both of Dallas' left defensive ends David Irving and Tyrone Crawford.

According to Spotrac, Taylor's market value should be right around $7 million dollars annually. That may be a bit pricey for the Cowboys, but it may not be a bad deal for proven, 27-year-old rusher. If that deal proves to be a bit too expensive for Dallas, the team may have no other choice but to swing for home runs in the deeper portions of free agency. An example of this would be a player such as Dion Jordan from Miami.

In his four-year career, Jordan has been suspended a total of 22 games for violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy. But his talent and likely low price tag may be enough to convince the team if they feel confident enough about his character. During the 2013 draft, the Cowboys graded Jordan as the No. 1 defensive end and the third overall player in the entire class. If the team could bring him in on a team-friendly, prove-it deal, it wouldn't be shocking to see them take a chance on the former Oregon Duck.

Expect the Cowboys to be highly patient overall during free agency, but if they do decide to pay decent money for one single player, expect it to be for a proven edge-rusher.