NFL1000: Free-Agent Rankings for the 2017 TE Market

Welcome to Bleacher Report's NFL1000 free agency preview, a series where we'll use the power of the 17-man NFL1000 scouting department to bring you in-depth analysis of every NFL free agent this offseason. In this installment, lead scout Doug Farrar, tight end scouts Marcus Mosher and Mark Schofield and dive into this year's TE class.

The scope of what NFL teams demand from tight ends has changed dramatically over the last decade.

As spread offenses took over the league in the first decade of the new millennium, more and more big receiver tight ends versus blockers came into the league.

Former basketball players and 270-pound athletic freaks who could beat safeties downfield on seam routes became the norm rather than the exception. Inline blockers were still in demand—and the occasional do-it-all tight end would arrive—but the split between the two types of tight ends was more stark than ever before.

Now, in today's NFL, you see teams taking those designations even further. Franchises such as the Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons run a high percentage of three-tight end formations, in which there are specialists at all three positions. There's the true receiving tight end, who can win against aggressive coverage over the middle, the short-to-intermediate receiving expert and the pure blocker. These types of players can be shuttled in and out depending on a team's strategy and its opponent.

In our rankings of free-agent tight ends for 2017, there's a whopping 33 players, and each player brings a specific set of attributes to the field. Only a couple of these guys are of the special do-it-all variety, but in the modern NFL, that's less of an issue than it has ever been before.

