NCAA Tournament 2017: Stock Watch for Bubble Teams at Week 14

Even Syracuse can't believe the run Syracuse is on right now. Rich Barnes/Getty Images

With just three-and-a-half weeks remaining in the 2016-17 men's college basketball regular season, which bubble teams will capitalize on their remaining opportunities?

In the past seven days, Syracuse, Kansas State and California were among the ones that most improved their chances of reaching the NCAA tournament. Meanwhile, it seems Arkansas, Clemson and Georgetown are among the teams that would be content with vying for a NIT championship.

The good news for people who want to see bubble teams succeed is that the scales for this stock watch were more balanced than in recent weeks. For a while, it seemed like there were three or four "Stock Down" candidates for each "Stock Up" one, but it was a fairly even number of teams playing both into and out of the projected field this time around.

Using Monday night's projected bracket as a loose guide for who is and isn't on the bubble, these are the up-in-the-air teams that have moved up or down the most since our Feb. 1 bubble stock watch.

Be sure to note this isn't meant to cover every squad on the bubble. For instance, Indiana is smack-dab on the bubble, but its only game in the past seven days was a five-point road loss to Wisconsin. It was a missed opportunity, but it did little to change where the Hoosiers sit in the national hierarchy.

We're only looking for the teams that have moved the needle with their recent results.