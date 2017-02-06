2017 NCAA Tournament Bracket: Latest Projection of the Field of 68

2 of 10

How did Jim Boeheim and Syracuse get back into the tournament picture? Rich Barnes/Getty Images

Last Team In: Tennessee Volunteers (12-10, RPI: 35, KP: 36, SOS: 1)

All the Volunteers had to do was avoid disaster, and they would have been fine. Instead, they shot 45.5 percent from the free-throw line and got destroyed on the glass in a loss to Mississippi State.

Against the No. 1 strength of schedule in the nation, 10 losses doesn't seem so bad. But that was their worst loss of the season, and they still have road games remaining against Kentucky and South Carolina. Unless they can steal one of those, the Vols are going to enter the SEC tournament with (at least) 12 losses and only one RPI Top 25 win. The bubble is soft, but they're going to need a lot of help for that to be good enough for a bid.

Second-To-Last: Seton Hall Pirates (14-8, RPI: 37, KP: 53, SOS: 35)

The second team out one week ago, Seton Hall becomes the second-to-last team in after an overtime win at Georgetown. Aside from a neutral-court win over South Carolina (playing without Sindarius Thornwell), there's nothing remarkable about this resume. That's the only RPI Top 40 win the Pirates have, but each of their eight losses has come against the RPI Top 70.

They'll eventually need another quality win, though, and Feb. 15-22 is the range in which they can find it. That's when Seton Hall has three consecutive home games against Creighton, Villanova and Xavier. As long as the Pirates win one of those games—while avoiding losses to Providence, St. John's, DePaul and Georgetown—they'll be in good shape.

Third-To-Last: Indiana Hoosiers (15-9, RPI: 73, KP: 41, SOS: 52)

Indiana needed three overtimes to survive what would have been a season-crushing home loss to Penn State, but it got the job done. The Hoosiers also put up a respectable fight at Wisconsin before falling five points shy of a big upset.

The net result is that nothing changed for this bubble team. They're still a game below .500 in Big Ten play, still have two great wins against Kansas and North Carolina and still haven't done anything good since then. Thursday's home game against Purdue is the big one. Let that slip away and the Hoosiers would probably need to win at Purdue in a few weeks to save their bid.

Fourth-To-Last: Syracuse Orange (15-9, RPI: 72, KP: 47, SOS: 45)

Five weeks ago, Syracuse was 8-6 with losses to Boston College, Connecticut, St. John's and Georgetown. Its second-best win of the season was probably the home game against Eastern Michigan. Since then, though, the Orange are 7-3 with no bad losses and wins over Virginia, Florida State, Miami and Wake Forest.

They'll need to take that show on the road, though. Syracuse is 14-2 in the Carrier Dome and 1-7 everywhere else—and six of those losses came by a double-digit margin. The Orange still play at Clemson, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech and Louisville and have home games remaining against Louisville, Duke and Georgia Tech. Winning four out of seven might do the trick.

Fifth-To-Last: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-9, RPI: 27, KP: 33, SOS: 10)

With all due respect to the Demon Deacons, it's disgusting that this resume just keeps hanging around. Unless you count Bucknell as an auto bid, Wake Forest doesn't have a single win against a team in the projected field. Yet, both RPI and KenPom love Wake Forest, because it has played so many close games against Top 50 teams.

But the Demon Deacons still have a home game against Louisville and road games against Notre Dame, Duke, Clemson and Virginia Tech. They'll probably need to win at least two of those—as well as the home games against Pittsburgh and North Carolina State—in order to enter the ACC tournament with a reasonable chance of dancing.