2017 NCAA Tournament Bracket: Latest Projection of the Field of 68

Manu Lecomte and the Bears are racing to a No. 1 seed. Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

When Baylor and Kansas square off this coming Wednesday, it will be a battle between projected No. 1 seeds in the 2017 NCAA tournament. Baylor is our new No. 1 overall seed, followed by Villanova, Gonzaga and Kansas.

It was a brutal week for teams ranked in the top 17 of last week's AP Top 25, but it was one heck of a week for teams on the bubble. Georgia Tech knocked off two ranked teams to become one of six new teams in this week's bracket projection.

Of course, not everyone on the bubble had a good week. One of the main reasons we had those six newcomers is because Pittsburgh, Rhode Island, Seton Hall, TCU, Texas Tech and Wake Forest went a combined 2-8 in the past seven days to drop out of the projected field.

Hate on RPI all you want, but it's still the primary metric the NCAA selection committee uses in selecting and seeding the field. KenPom.com rankings and strength of schedule were also crucial pieces of this projection, but prepare yourself for many mentions of how teams have fared against opponents in varying ranges of the RPI.

As always, we'll take a look at the last five teams to make the field, the first five out and a few on the horizon.

After that, we'll present each seeded region, including the subregional locations in which each pod would be played and some commentary on which teams have moved the most (and least) in each region. Then we'll defend the rankings of the No. 1 seeds, followed by a summary of the entire field broken up by conference.