2017 Midseason Awards for the NBA's Rookie Class

2 of 6

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Sixth-place conference finishes are nothing to brag about, but the Memphis Grizzlies are on track for 48 victories and haven't skipped a beat under first-year head coach David Fizdale. This, despite enduring protracted absences from Mike Conley and Chandler Parsons, who has yet to start playing like his Dallas Mavericks self.

"They had a lot of good things going on before I got there," Fizdale said, per the Los Angeles Times' Paul Coro. "They had a toughness that was already built—a resiliency, a grit, a defensive mindset. I wanted to sustain those things and bring another level of accountability to view ourselves as champions."

Fizdale has sprinkled a contemporary offensive foundation into that defensive ipseity. The Grizzlies still struggle to generate consistent spacing and scoring, but he has them exploring previously untapped depths of versatility.

This is the first time in franchise history Memphis is averaging more than 22 three-point attempts. Neither Conley nor Marc Gasol has ever been more aggressive, and the latter is now a lethal deep-ball threat.

And then there are the other little things—such as getting Zach Randolph to buy into a backup role behind JaMychal Green, or the use of Green himself.

To be fair, Fizdale is not beating out an exceptionally crowded field. The Brooklyn Nets' Kenny Atkinson and Los Angeles Lakers' Luke Walton are the league's lone other sideline kiddies. We can push the pool to five members by excluding the partial-season tenures in which Tyronn Lue (Cleveland Cavaliers) and Earl Watson (Phoenix Suns) began their incumbencies.

But let's not get wrapped up in sample size: Coach Fizzy takes home the hypothetical hardware even when we use loopholes to expand the battleground.

Runner-Up: Luke Walton, Los Angeles Lakers