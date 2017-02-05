Patriots Parade 2017: Route, Date, Time, TV Schedule, Live Stream and More

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The New England Patriots pulled off the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history Sunday night, overcoming a 25-point deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Quarterback Tom Brady was named the Super Bowl LI MVP after throwing for 466 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while James White delivered the game-winning touchdown from two yards out during the first overtime period in Super Bowl history.

While the confetti has fallen and the Lombardi Trophy has been handed over, the party is just beginning for the Patriots, who will make their way back to Boston for a victory parade and hero's welcome.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced shortly after the game the team's victory parade will be held Tuesday, ensuring that many workers and students in New England will be calling out sick.

Whether you plan on making the trip to Boston or are watching from home, here is how you can catch the festivities:

New England Patriots 2017 Super Bowl Victory Parade Info Date Time (ET) TV Live Stream Tuesday, Feb. 7 11 a.m. NFL Network, 7News Boston TBD Twitter: @7News

It's unlikely to deter many from making it out, but Tuesday's weather forecast in Boston does not look ideal, per Pamela Gardner of WBZ-TV:

While the route for this year's parade has not been disclosed yet, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com pointed out that the team's last Super Bowl parade went through Boylston Street and Tremont Street and ended at Boston City Hall in 2015.

Regardless, the Patriots are celebrating their fifth Super Bowl title, which has made head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady the most successful duo in NFL history.

And they did it in a fashion the football world had never seen before.