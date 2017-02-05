    New England PatriotsDownload App

    Patriots Parade 2017: Route, Date, Time, TV Schedule, Live Stream and More

    HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-38 in overtime during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
    Jamie Squire/Getty Images
    Joe PantornoFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2017

    The New England Patriots pulled off the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history Sunday night, overcoming a 25-point deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime at NRG Stadium in Houston.

    Quarterback Tom Brady was named the Super Bowl LI MVP after throwing for 466 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while James White delivered the game-winning touchdown from two yards out during the first overtime period in Super Bowl history.

    While the confetti has fallen and the Lombardi Trophy has been handed over, the party is just beginning for the Patriots, who will make their way back to Boston for a victory parade and hero's welcome.

    Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced shortly after the game the team's victory parade will be held Tuesday, ensuring that many workers and students in New England will be calling out sick.

    Whether you plan on making the trip to Boston or are watching from home, here is how you can catch the festivities:

    New England Patriots 2017 Super Bowl Victory Parade Info
    DateTime (ET)TVLive Stream
    Tuesday, Feb. 711 a.m.NFL Network, 7News BostonTBD
    Twitter: @7News

    It's unlikely to deter many from making it out, but Tuesday's weather forecast in Boston does not look ideal, per Pamela Gardner of WBZ-TV:

    While the route for this year's parade has not been disclosed yet, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com pointed out that the team's last Super Bowl parade went through Boylston Street and Tremont Street and ended at Boston City Hall in 2015.

    Regardless, the Patriots are celebrating their fifth Super Bowl title, which has made head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady the most successful duo in NFL history.

    And they did it in a fashion the football world had never seen before.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 