    Robert Kraft, Arthur Blank Donate $51K to Charity for Super Bowl 51

    New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, left, and Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank speak at midfield before the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2013, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    John Bazemore/Associated Press
    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2017

    While the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots battle for a Super Bowl title Sunday, their owners are doing good regardless of who wins.

    Robert Kraft of the Patriots and Arthur Blank of the Falcons are each donating $51,000 to charity in honor of Super Bowl LI.

    New England's Twitter account provided the details:

    The winner of the game gets to pick the charity, which keeps the competitive spirit alive, but either way, someone will get a lot of help after Sunday.

    Kraft is no stranger to success in the NFL, with the Patriots having already won four Super Bowl titles since he took ownership of the team. The 75-year-old certainly wouldn't be surprised to see quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick bring home another championship.

    The Falcons' history is quite the opposite. The franchise has been around for 51 seasons but has yet to win a Super Bowl, appearing in only one before Sunday. 

    Blank has his own charitable foundation that helps a variety of causes, and he would like to add to it or another organization after the Super Bowl. Of course, he also wants to get his hands on the Lombardi Trophy.

