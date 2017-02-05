Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Grading the Best and Worst Ads of SB 51
In between Super Bowl LI’s marquee matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots, advertisers fought for marketing supremacy off the gridiron.
On any other day, many TV viewers would change the channel or tune out commercials. During the Super Bowl, however, evaluating sales pitches has become as commonplace as asking if the game’s winning quarterback is now elite. Some viewers even care more about the ads interrupting the scheduled programming.
Despite decreased ratings during the season, nobody expected audiences to sit out the Super Bowl. With so many eyeballs glued to the Fox broadcast, companies paid a premium to reach millions of households.
According to Adweek’s Jason Lynch, the cost for a 30-second spot increased to nearly $5 million. Some businesses validated the massive expense by formulating a creative and memorable commercial. Others, not so much.
As the game rolls along, let’s take a look at some of the best and worst Super Bowl LI spots.
Squarespace, "Who Is JohnMalkovich.com?"
Grade: B+
It's not on par with Charlie Kaufman's mind-bending masterpiece, but Squarespace's "Who is JohnMalkovich.com?" plays on the same themes of someone absconding with the actor's identity.
Did John Cusack infiltrate John Malkovich's mind again, or is there simply a fishing enthusiast who shares the same name? Or maybe it's just a silly way to display the importance of buying a domain name.
Coca-Cola, "It's Beautiful"
Grade: A
Coca-Cola started the evening by uniting millions of Super Bowl viewers from diverse backgrounds across the globe.
The frequent Big Game advertiser showcased a commercial from August featuring a rendition of "America the Beautiful" in multiple different languages. This spot followed members of the Hamilton cast (the Schuyler sisters) adding "sisterhood" to their live performance of the song in Houston.
It's not a new spot, but it's a timely, helpful reminder from a soda company.
Avocados from Mexico, “AvoSecrets”
Grade: B+
Avocados from Mexico's ad doesn’t fit in tonally with most Super Bowl ads, and that’s meant as a compliment.
Aiming to reach a broad viewership with little time to convey their message, companies lean on shortcuts—celebrities, sight gags, action sequences, talking animals. "AvoSecrets" instead delivers dry jokes in the setting of a Stonecutters-like secret society. The extended cut above plays better than the condensed spot aired early in the opening quarter.
It all leads to its thesis of everyone learning the secret of avocados containing healthy fats. OK, so Jon Lovitz also momentarily pops up for a joke about subliminal advertising, but does he still count as a celebrity?
Skittles, "Romance"
Grade: B
Wait, is the love-struck teenage boy using Skittles in lieu of rocks? Or does he hope to win Katie's affection with candy?
Also, his accuracy throwing those tiny treats is remarkable. An NFL career may await.
It seems to have worked regardless, as "Romance" accrued more than $7.7 million YouTube views by the time it aired.
Go Daddy, "The Internet Wants You"
Grade: B-
Long removed from its early days of airing risque Super Bowls ads, Go Daddy instead reimagined the internet as a cat-loving man with a personalized license plate who listens to Rick Astley.
For someone who spends way too much time on the internet, it’s unsettling to see the humanized version as a guy with whom you wouldn’t want to hang around.
Busch, "BUSCHHHHH"
Grade: B
A beer can makes a sound when opened. Busch paid for its first Super Bowl commercial to tell the world.
It’s silly, but at least self-aware with the ultimate outdoorsman grabbing a six-pack from a pristine lake before the "Buschhhhh" sound takes over his picturesque pitch.
Intel, "Brady Everyday"
Grade: B-
Before Tom Brady earned an actual Super Bowl spot, Intel paid him for an advertisement where the Golden Boy performs mundane tasks in super-slow motion.
It's a quintessential Big Game commercial in that it features a famous endorser and leaves viewers wondering what's being sold. Luckily for the Patriots, he has delivered less generic production on the gridiron.
Yellow Tail, "Big Game Commercial"
Grade: B-
Beer companies hog the Super Bowl marketing territory, but plenty of viewers enjoy their football with other alcohol. Could one of them inject the football shindig with some class?
Maybe not. Yellow Tail, an Australian wine company, followed the beer-ad blueprint of big crowds, lively music, a scantily clad model (Ellie Gonsalves) and double entendres. It’s not great. It’s not bad. It’s just a typical Super pitch to buy alcohol so you can have fun like those good-looking people partying on a beach.
Buick, "Big Game Commercial with Cam Newton and Miranda Kerr"
Grade: C+
The title probably says it all. It’s a Super Bowl commercial featuring NFL quarterback Cam Newton and model Miranda Kerr.
The Buick spot is essentially a Snickers commercial with a "when pigs fly" concept replacing someone in a bad mood. Those kids are also probably how Newton envisioned his teammates during last year’s Super Bowl.
T-Mobile, "#UnlimitedMoves"
Grade: C
A caveman Rob Gronkowski learning how to spike a football can’t overcome Justin Bieber + techno + a title with a hashtag.
It’s too late to say sorry for this ad. Is this why Terrell Owens didn't receive his deserved induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
Honda, "Yearbooks"
Grade: A+
Most celebrity endorsements feel like pandering. Honda, however, found a way to mix big star power with a sweetly sincere premise.
Instead of lathering famous people in makeup and fancy clothing, Honda shared unflattering high school yearbook pictures from an A-list group featuring Magic Johnson, Tina Fey, Stan Lee and Missy Elliott. While reflecting back on their nerdier teenage years, they also touted the importance of chasing dreams, no matter how unlikely or outlandish.
It’s different. It’s positive without feeling too preachy. It also has little to do with cars, but that’s OK. It still has a mustachioed Steve Carell yelling at the person pictured next to him.
Wonderful Pistachios, "Ernie Gets Physical"
Grade: B
Come on, these are Super Bowl ads. An animal eventually needed to talk.
Marketers usually flock to smaller, cuddly pets, but Wonderful Pistachios selected a health-conscious elephant looking to get in shape with help from its high-protein snack.
Ironically enough, Ernie the Elephant is voiced by one of our most sculpted humans: John Cena. After breaking a gym’s treadmill, he must hope management still can’t see him.
Sprint, "Car"
Grade: B-
A football game isn’t the place to go overly dark. Before switching to jingles sung by Peyton Manning, Nationwide learned that lesson the hard way two years ago.
Sprint’s "Car" isn’t nearly as bleak, but it veers into dangerous territory by having a father fake his death to erase a stifling phone contract. The spot jumps up to "B-" when the fine print answers the boy’s inquiry about the tactic’s legality with "Yes. Extremely Illegal."
Tide, "Super Bowl Commercial 2017 with Terry Bradshaw"
Grade: B+
An injured Gronkowski couldn't compete in Sunday’s game, but New England’s star tight end kept busy as an endorser. In addition to the T-Mobile spot, he teamed up with Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw and Transparent star Jeffrey Tambor for Tide.
There's no way social media would be fickle enough to focus on a stained shirt during the Super Bowl. Actually, never mind. What are the chances somebody had to tell Bradshaw what it means to be trending?
Bai, "#BaiBaiBai"
Grade: A-
It doesn't always have to be hard. Just put Christopher Walken on a couch and tell him to say words. If those words happen to be lyrics to NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye," all the better.
And while you're at it, might as well pay Justin Timberlake to sit on said couch without saying a word. Hey, it worked for Bai, and that ain't no lie.
