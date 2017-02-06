    New England PatriotsDownload App

    Patriots Parade 2017: Date, Route, Expectations After Super Bowl Win

    HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime to win Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
    Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
    Nate LoopFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2017

    The city of Boston is certainly used to New England Patriots championship parades by now, but the one following their epic win in Super Bowl 51 might be the sweetest of them all.

    The Patriots completed the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, marching back from a 28-3 deficit early in the third quarter to reel off 31 straight points and beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 on their first possession in overtime. 

    Patriots fans will be able to celebrate the team's mighty accomplishments on Tuesday at 11 a.m. local time, per Boston Mayor Marty Walsh: 

    Duck boats are the traditional mode of transportation for championship parades in Boston, from the Red Sox winning the World Series to the Patriots conquering the NFL

    This will be the fifth parade celebrating the Patriots since 2001, when Bill Belichick and Tom Brady put together their first masterpiece in a wildly successful football relationship that has defined the franchise and dominated the NFL.

    Brady threw for 466 yards (a Super Bowl record) and two touchdowns, earning MVP honors in the process. 

    The last time the Patriots won a Super Bowl, in 2015, the parade had to be postponed by a day due to cold weather. Fans should keep an eye out on the forecast and for any announcements from Mayor Walsh.

    According to Weather.com, there is a projected high of 38 degrees with chances of rain and snow Tuesday, so it could be that this is another tentative parade date.

    Of course, fans could be more than willing to brave the elements to celebrate their dynastic team after yet another incredible achievement in one of the most thrilling Super Bowls of all time. Some were caught celebrating on the streets of Boston early, per WCVB-TV Boston: 


    The nature of the victory will likely mean another massive parade. Per MassLive.com's Garrett Quinn, roughly one million people came out to celebrate the Patriots' last Super Bowl win in 2015.

    Route details for this parade are yet to be announced, but it will likely follow a similar route to the last one, where the duck boats traveled from Prudential Tower up Boylston Street and eventually finishing at City Hall. 

    The nature of the Patriots' win should make for another great parade, even though the Patriots and their most loyal fans have been through this several times before. 

    “This is unequivocally the sweetest,’’ said team owner Robert Kraft, per the Boston Globe's Jim McBride.

    Patriots fans will be certain to savor this one. Super Bowl 51 is going to go down as one of the most famous games in NFL history. The team's amazing comeback when all seemed lost is a testament to Belichick's coaching, Brady's leadership and the organization's tradition of success.

