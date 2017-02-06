Los Angeles Lakers' Biggest Needs Heading into 2016-17 NBA Trade Deadline

1 of 6

Lakers PG D'Angelo Russell Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The run-up to the NBA's February 23 trade deadline is a time when rumors run amok and execs burn through cellphone batteries in pursuit of new blood for their respective teams.

But in Lakerland, the most recent hot news centered on something other than potential player swaps. Earvin "Magic" Johnson is coming home—as an advisor.

"We are thrilled and honored to add Magic's expertise and abilities, and I look forward to working alongside him" Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss said, per NBA.com.

It's not yet apparent whether Johnson's arrival will fan any flames on the player acquisition front. General manager Mitch Kupchak previously said on Spectrum SportsNet: "We're not actively trying to do something."

However, that won't prevent us from organizing a wish list. Because a team hovering near the bottom of the totem pole in the Western Conference obviously has some glaring needs.