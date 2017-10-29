Chris Hogan Reportedly to Undergo MRI on Shoulder Injury, WR Spotted in Sling

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan could potentially miss time after a shoulder injury knocked him out of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, he was wearing a sling after the game and is scheduled for an MRI Monday morning.

Doug Moore of Pats Pulpit summed up the past few weeks for Hogan:

Following a few relatively uneventful seasons with the Buffalo Bills, Hogan burst onto the scene in 2016 as one of Tom Brady's trusted pass-catchers.

In 15 appearances, including 14 starts, Hogan snared 38 passes for 680 yards and four touchdowns while recording a league-best 17.9 yards per catch.

Now in his second season with the defending champions, Hogan has maintained his status as a top target to the tune of 33 catches for 438 yards and a career-high five scores.

"Chris has done a good job for us," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told WEEI (via Patriots Wire's Henry McKenna). "I thought he did a good job last year. He's built on that with the year of experience. He's one of our best players. Again, another hard-working guy that is tough and has been very dependable for us."

If Hogan misses time, Brandin Cooks, Danny Amendola, Phillip Dorsett and tight end Rob Gronkowski should all see an uptick in targets.