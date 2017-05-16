Zaza Pachulia Leaves Game 2 vs. Spurs with Heel Injury; Will Have X-Ray

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors' frontcourt depth may be tested, as center Zaza Pachulia suffered a right heel contusion in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals that will force him to miss the entire second half.

According to the Warriors' public relations department, Pachulia will undergo an X-ray.

Pachulia is often overlooked on a team that boasts Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, but he has been a valuable presence in the paint for the Dubs all season long.

After dealing center Andrew Bogut to the Dallas Mavericks to clear salary-cap space, Golden State tabbed Pachulia as his replacement in free agency.

While Pachulia is a bit smaller and not as skilled as the former No. 1 overall pick, he has shown a willingness to rebound, set screens and do the dirty work down low so that Golden State's stars don't have to.

That hasn't translated to big-time statistical production, but he did his part during the regular season with averages of 6.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

The Warriors don't have much in terms of true centers on their roster, which is why they can ill afford to lose the 6'11" Georgian for an extended period of time.

He missed a handful of games earlier in the season with a shoulder injury, which forced Golden State to replace him with a by-committee approach.

Should the 33-year-old veteran miss additional time, the Warriors could give more minutes to David West and JaVale McGee or simply opt to go small more and play Green at the 5.