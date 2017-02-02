    Indianapolis ColtsDownload App

    Pat McAfee Retires: Latest Details, Comments and Reaction

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 24: Pat McAfee #1 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 24, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Steelers defeated the Colts 28-7. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images
    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 2, 2017

    Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee is just 29 years old, but he announced his retirement on his Twitter page Thursday:

    McAfee said he will join Barstool Sports in his lengthy message, which Ian Rapoport of NFL.com called a "Super Bowl surprise."

    Dan Katz of Barstool Sports welcomed the punter to his new team:

    McAfee also made the announcement in an amusing press conference on Barstool Sports that included Indianapolis kicker Adam Vinatieri and Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (Warning: NSFW)

    The Colts thanked their punter on their Twitter page:

    Mark Strotman of CSN Chicago noted McAfee would have made $2.95 million in each of the next two seasons with his Colts contract before this decision.

    The West Virginia product entered the league in 2009 as a seventh-round pick and appeared in 127 career games for Indianapolis. He punted 575 times for a 46.4-yard average and booted his career-long punt of 74 yards just this past season.

    According to ESPN.com, he boasted a career net average of 41.4, while 33.6 percent of his punts landed inside the 20-yard line.

    Nick Shook of NFL.com pointed out that "McAfee was equally, if not more known for his exuberance both on and off the field."

    The punter was featured in an NFL Network in-season morning segment Kickin' It with Pat McAfee, which "he liked to use to let America know that punters are people, too," per Shook. He also used social media to poke fun at the fact he was called for a drug test after a particularly impressive punt:

    Given McAfee's comedic chops and on-camera experience, he is a natural fit for Barstool Sports right as the company started airing Barstool Rundown on Comedy Central during Super Bowl week.

    While Colts fans won't get to watch him pin opponents back inside the 20-yard line anymore, they at least know his unique voice will still be involved in the sports world at his next venture.

