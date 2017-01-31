Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: Latest News, Speculation Surrounding Bulls SF

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

With the Chicago Bulls struggling through a dismal stretch, there is reportedly a belief within the NBA that star forward Jimmy Butler could potentially be the subject of trade talks.

Report: Bulls, Celtics to Potentially Rekindle Butler Trade Discussions

Tuesday, Jan. 31

According to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, some rival executives think the Bulls and Boston Celtics may hold trade discussions involving Butler prior to the Feb. 23 deadline.

Butler was linked to the C's prior to and during the 2016 NBA draft, but Chicago opted to hang on to the three-time All-Star instead, per Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.

The Bulls made sweeping changes to their roster during the offseason, which included trading Derrick Rose and letting both Pau Gasol and Joakim Noah leave in free agency. The departed players were then replaced by guards Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo.

Chicago's new mix of players hasn't worked as well as expected. The Bulls are seventh in the Eastern Conference at 24-25, and they have dealt with plenty of turmoil lately.

Following a loss to the Atlanta Hawks last week, Butler was highly critical of his teammates, per ESPN.com's Nick Friedell:

Motherf--kers just got to care if we win or lose. At the end of the day, do whatever it takes to help the team win. You play your role to the tee. Be a star in your role, man. That's how you win in this league, man. You have to embrace what this team, what this organization needs for you to do on either end of the floor. On top of everything else, just play every possession like it's your last. We don't play hard all the time. It's very disappointing whenever we don't play hard.

Wade also spoke out against his teammates, and both players were punished by being forced to come off the bench in a loss to the Miami Heat.

Despite the team's struggles, the 27-year-old Butler is enjoying his best statistical season to date with averages of 24.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

Trading Butler would mark the departure of Chicago's best player, but Johnson pointed out Boston has some intriguing assets, including forward Jae Crowder, guard Marcus Smart and the Brooklyn Nets' 2017 and 2018 first-round picks.

Butler is under contract for two more seasons before a player option kicks in for 2019-20, but with the Bulls making no headway in the winnable Eastern Conference, trading Butler now and maximizing value may represent the best way to ensure future success.