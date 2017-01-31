Unsung Heroes Paved Falcons' Way to Super Bowl, and They Know It

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Mike Tanier NFL National Lead Writer

HOUSTON — Overlooked for most of the season and underestimated in the postseason, the Atlanta Falcons are a team loaded with unsung heroes.

"There's a lot of them," said Devonta Freeman, a star running back who is definitely not among those unheralded masses, at Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday.

"Our offensive line does a great job," said Julio Jones, another one of the Falcons' heroes whose praises have been loudly sung.

"Matt, the wide receivers and the running backs get the [publicity]," Jones added, "but our offensive line keeps Matt Ryan upright and give the running backs holes to run through."

Fair enough. But all offensive linemen are overlooked, except the Cowboys line and the Hogs of the 1980s Redskins.

The Falcons are unique in that so many of their skill position players reached the Super Bowl while operating under the radar of media hype. Everyone notes that the Falcons have so many weapons, and it's true. But after Jones, Freeman, Ryan and speedy running back Tevin Coleman, those weapons all start to run together and get crowded out of the spotlight.

So stop dishing out obligatory praise for the big guys, fellas. Who among the receivers, running backs and tight ends deserves a little more of that sweet, sweet "pub?"

"Patrick DiMarco, our fullback," Freeman said after giving the offensive line its due. "That guy does everything unselfishly. A lot of dirty work, he handles."

Mohamed Sanu, who might qualify as a hidden hero if he had not been honored with his own raised podium during Super Bowl Opening Night, agreed with Freeman. "I would say Pat DiMarco. He does everything for us. He's a great, great player."

Predictably, when DiMarco was asked which Falcons player deserves more attention, he first praised the offensive line.

Then DiMarco learned that several teammates singled him out. "That's really cool," he said.

"I play fullback, so I understand my role," he added. "And I really enjoy it. I like doing the dirty work."

DiMarco caught just seven passes for 52 yards this season. He didn't take a single handoff. As a fullback in the modern NFL, he was lucky to even have a regular offensive role as a lead blocker.

"When your opportunity is called, when you get the ball in your hands, you make the most of it," DiMarco said. "But most of my plays are made when I'm blocking for Tevin or Devonta, or pass protecting for Matt."

Come to think of it, a fullback practically is an offensive lineman, for whom being unsung is almost part of the job description. So whom did DiMarco feel deserves an extra sliver of attention?

"Levine Toilolo," DiMarco said. "He's had some big plays receiving the ball, but he's one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL. That sometimes gets overlooked. He's a great player and an awesome person."

Toilolo, who caught just 13 passes but averaged 20.3 yards per catch and caught opponents like the Seahawks off guard for big plays, has other admirers in his own huddle. Receiver Taylor Gabriel's voice leapt almost an entire octave when he singled out his teammate.

"Toilolo, man!" Gabriel practically sang. "All he does is make big plays! That man is a monster."

Gabriel had a very personal reason for picking the Falcons' power forward-sized tight end. "He blocked on my jet sweep for a touchdown, just clamping a dude."

Toilolo, for his part, didn't offer praise for any particular teammate but wanted to stress that blocking, particularly by non-linemen, is the key to the Falcons' success.

"Our receivers obviously get credit for the plays they make with the ball," Toilolo said. "But if people actually watch our run game, you see all 11 guys putting great effort into making blocks.

"Our receivers all play a big part in the run game: Justin Hardy, Sanu and, of course, Julio, who is as physical as they come at any position," Toilolo added. "But even guys who are smaller like Gabriel make a lot of big blocks to spring guys open."

Gabriel admitted that blocking wasn't a big part of his game when he played for the Browns. "I improved on it," he said.

"You have those big guys like Sanu and Julio in there blocking. When people see me in there, they don't take it seriously. But I can get up on a cat fast."

Gabriel isn't the only Falcons receiver who can get up on a cat and block him. Tight end Austin Hooper did not have to think for a moment about which offensive teammate deserves a little extra love from the media and fans.

"Justin Hardy," Hooper said. "Man, that guy's the most tenacious, physical blocker we've got in the receiver room, one of the most gritty guys. He plays special teams at a high level. He can play any of the three receiver positions."

Hardy may be the perfect example of an unsung hero. He caught 21 passes for 203 yards and four touchdowns in the regular season, adding two receptions against the Seahawks in the playoffs. The numbers don't bring to mind Jerry Rice, but between his scoring, special teams contributions, blocking efforts and (perhaps most importantly) some solid games when Jones was injured this season, Hardy is a big reason why Atlanta had the most prolific offense on the NFL this season.

Still, Hardy was so low profile that he was impossible to locate during Monday's media session. If asked, he would probably just praise the offensive line, anyway.

Jones spoke up for Hardy. "He comes in the game and is very clutch on third downs … he makes lots of little plays here and there for us."

The same can be said about lots of contributors for the Falcons. In fact, roughly the same was said about lots of contributors for the Falcons. They all make a multitude of little plays here and there.

There's nothing unusual about a mutual admiration society developing among a team's role players. But it takes a special group of role players to help propel a team to the Super Bowl.

The Falcons are here because of Ryan, Jones and the running backs. But they are also here because of fullbacks who can catch, tight ends who can make big plays and clamp on guys, receivers who get up on cats and all-purpose special teamers who can come off the bench and catch clutch touchdowns.

This is a team of specialists who are versatile without being interchangeable. That's why they attracted so little attention during the season. Fullbacks and hard-blocking receivers lack sizzle, but it's also why the Falcons are almost impossible to defend.

"It's not about shutting me down," Jones said. "It's about shutting the Atlanta Falcons down."

Few teams have had any success with that, because there are just too many Falcons who are eager to do more than their share of the dirty work.

