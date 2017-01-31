Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Latest Info on Ad Costs and Trailers

Tim Warner/Getty Images

As big of a deal as the on-field action is for the NFL's annual Super Bowl, the commercials in between draw in plenty of viewers on their own.

Every year, we wait on pins and needles to hear how much an ad for the big game will cost and to see which ones have the biggest impact. Whether with comedy or drama, plenty of ads generate huge buzz for their companies.

In 2017, it takes a whopping $5 million to get into the commercial breaks, according to the New York Times' Sapna Maheshwari.

"The average cost of a 30-second ad for the Super Bowl crept up to $5 million this year, according to ad buyers, from an estimated $4.8 million last year," Maheshwari wrote. "Brands, eager to get their money's worth, may spend anywhere from 25 percent of that cost to the same amount on marketing tied to the ads themselves, said Mary Scott, a president at UEG, a sports and entertainment marketing agency."

The marketing before the marketing is perhaps even more striking than the raw $5 million price tag. It's like the Inception of ads.

And as part of that effort to get people talking before the commercials air on Super Bowl Sunday, several of the companies have already released their finished products, or at least teasers.

Mercedes-Benz

The notable thing about Mercedes-Benz' 2017 ad is the directors. The legendary Joel and Ethan Coen are responsible for classics like The Big Lebowski, No Country for Old Men, Raising Arizona and now a Super Bowl commercial:

Kia

Speaking of Hollywood, another car company brought in some star power for its 2017 ad. Kia has released a teaser with Melissa McCarthy in an effort to capture some of the magic she brings to the box office:

Avocados from Mexico

Avocados from Mexico went the comedy-star route as well, tapping Saturday Night Live alumnus Jon Lovitz in an effort to hypnotize us into buying its product:

Skittles

Marshawn Lynch's favorite candy will find its way to the Super Bowl stage as well, with this hilarious take on the old "throw a pebble at the window" cliche:

Squarespace

With Squarespace's ad, we get back to big-name actors. This time, it's Oscar-nominated John Malkovich, who's on a mission to find out who stole his desired domain name:

Buffalo Wild Wings

The trend of hiring actors for Super Bowl commercials continues with Buffalo Wild Wings and Brett Favre, who appeared in There's Something About Mary. He also had a stint in the NFL:

TurboTax

Next, we have a fresh take on an old tale, "Humpty Dumpty," from TurboTax:

Lexus

Automaker Lexus, meanwhile, looked to get artsy with music, dancing and plenty of shots of the company's luxury cars:

Intel

Tech giant Intel skipped the Hollywood route and landed someone who'll be in action during the game, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady:

Mr. Clean

Mr. Clean got a little weird, revealing one woman's fantasy to be, well, Mr. Clean:

GoDaddy

After apparently giving up on the sex-sells routine it employed for years, GoDaddy will be paying tribute to several internet sensations from years past:

Wix.com

Action stars Gal Gadot and Jason Statham destroy a restaurant and then somehow make it up to the owner in this spot from Wix.com:

Snickers

And finally, Snickers, which is planning the first live Super Bowl commercial ever, gave us a glimpse of what's to come:

These and plenty more ads will be on display during the Super Bowl. The fun part is debating which one is the best. Oh, that and the football game.