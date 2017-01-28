Dwyane Wade's Practice Frequency an Issue with Bulls' Younger Players

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls are trying to solve the chemistry problems that have gone public in recent weeks.

As part of an hourlong team meeting Friday, the team's younger players expressed disappointment in Dwyane Wade for missing practices, per Nick Friedell of ESPN.com.

"That's one of the things in the meeting: Young guys just want a little bit more from him," forward Taj Gibson said on Saturday. "And he brung it today. He pushed the young guys. And that's a sign that that meeting did a little something."

Wade, who reportedly has been in concert with head coach Fred Hoiberg to limit the guard's practice and game action when needed, showed his commitment to the squad by practicing Saturday.

The discussion stems from comments Wade made about his teammates after Wednesday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

"I don't know if people care enough," the veteran said, per K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune. "I'm 35 years old. I have three championships. It shouldn't hurt me more than it hurts these young guys. They have to want it."

He also brought Jimmy Butler into the discussion.

"I can look at Jimmy and say Jimmy is doing his job," Wade said, per Johnson. "I think Jimmy can look at me and say Dwyane is doing his job. I don't know if we can keep going down the line and be able to say that."

One person who especially took offense to this was Rajon Rondo, who responded by posting a message on his Instagram account praising the leadership of Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce when he played for the Boston Celtics:

The Bulls have lost four of their last six games to drop to 23-25 on the season. While they would make the playoffs if the season ended today, the recent slide puts them in danger of missing the postseason for the second time in as many years under Hoiberg.