Jameer Nelson Trade Rumors: Latest News, Speculation Surrounding Nuggets PG

Denver Nuggets veteran Jameer Nelson could be headed to a contender before the trade deadline.

Cavs Interested in Nelson

Saturday, Jan. 28

According to Marc Stein of ESPN, Nelson is a trade target for the Cleveland Cavaliers, along with Shelvin Mack of the Utah Jazz. The biggest holdup could be the $4.5 million Nelson is owed this season.

The Cavaliers have been searching for a backup point guard behind Kyrie Irving throughout most of the year, and the team's recent struggles have only highlighted the issue.

"We gotta get a point guard," LeBron James said in early January, per Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com. "It's my last time saying it. We need a point guard."

With J.R. Smith injured and rookie Kay Felder not progressing as fast as some had hoped, the team has lacked ball-handlers outside of Irving.

Nelson would make sense as a veteran who has been in the league for 13 seasons. The 2004 first-round pick spent his first 10 years with the Orlando Magic, earning one All-Star bid while also leading the team to the playoffs in six different seasons.

The 34-year-old came into Saturday averaging 8.8 points and 4.6 assists per game. Considering he has mostly come off the bench during his time with Denver, he should be able to make an easy transition if he were to move to a contender.

Cleveland's biggest challenge will be finding an adequate trade and figuring out how to afford any new additions.