Ryan Grigson Fired by Colts: Latest Details, Comments and Reaction

The Indianapolis Colts relieved general manager Ryan Grigson of his duties Saturday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Fox 59's Chris Hagan confirmed the report.

News of Grigson's dismissal comes nearly one year to the date after the Colts signed him to a four-year extension through 2019. Head coach Chuck Pagano inked a four-year extension at the same time, but his job is believed to be safe, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

As it turns out, the Colts' shortcomings in the personnel department were too much for Grigson to overcome.

For starters, Indianapolis' offensive line was a mess all season long. Pagano was forced to shuffle and reshuffle his protections over the course of 2016, and the instability up front resulted in quarterback Andrew Luck getting sacked 41 times, which tied a career high.

Those numbers would have been bad enough in a vacuum, but they were especially concerning since Luck was limited to seven appearances in 2015 after he suffered a slew of injuries as the result of shoddy protection.

Beyond offensive line woes, Grigson also came up short with some of his most high-profile draft picks.

Colts Under Ryan Grigson Season Record Playoffs 2012 11-5 Lost Wild Card 2013 11-5 Lost Divisional Round 2014 11-5 Lost AFC Championship Game 2015 8-8 Failed to qualify 2016 8-8 Failed to qualify Source: Pro-Football-Reference.com

After the Colts selected Luck with the first pick in the 2012 draft, Grigson spent a 2013 first-round selection on outside linebacker Bjoern Werner. The Florida State product tallied 6.5 sacks in 38 games over three seasons, and he was waived in 2015 before recently calling it quits.

Grigson whiffed again in 2015 when he took Miami Hurricanes speedster Phillip Dorsett and ignored other positional needs even though the Colts already had T.Y. Hilton and Donte Moncrief on the roster.

However, what Grigson may be most remembered for is his Sept. 2013 trade for running back Trent Richardson. Grigson shipped a first-round pick to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for the former No. 3 overall pick, but Indy waived the former Alabama standout in March 2015 after he mustered just 3.1 yards per carry in a Colts uniform.

Looking ahead, the Colts will have to work fast as they retool their front office with free agency and the draft approaching.

And if recent reports are any indication, owner Jim Irsay may have a big name in mind when it comes to addressing the opening. According to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, Irsay previously made a "strong push" to hire Peyton Manning as the team's head of football operations.

While the initial recruitment evidently didn't succeed, Glazer reported Irsay is "still hopeful" he can bring Manning aboard.

If Irsay proves capable of pulling that maneuver off, optimism should once again permeate through the organization.